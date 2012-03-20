US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
SINGAPORE, MARCH 20 Spot silver slid 2.8 percent to $32.3 an ounce on Tuesday, as investors locked in recent gains, after prices rose for three consecutive sessions but were unable to break the resistance level at $33.
Spot gold edged down 0.3 percent to $1,654.66 an ounce at 0538 GMT.
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.