SINGAPORE, March 21 Gold prices hovered around $1,650
an ounce on Wednesday after sliding nearly 1 percent in the previous
session under pressure from a firmer dollar on an improving U.S.
economic outlook and easing oil prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,650.90 an ounce by
0028 GMT.
* U.S. gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,651.
* Fear of a potential slowdown in China helped boost the
greenback the session before, sending gold lower, while falling oil
prices and more data showing the U.S. economy is on its way to
recovery also tarnished the appeal of bullion.
* Permits for U.S. homebuilding neared a 3-1/2 year high in
February, suggesting a budding recovery in the housing market was
still on track even though groundbreaking activity slipped.
* U.S. Treasury debt prices posted modest gains on Tuesday,
though selling still pushed some yields to multi-month highs as
traders focused on the idea that a stronger economy could mean
quicker inflation and monetary policy tightening sooner than
expected.
* U.S. crude oil futures edged higher on Wednesday after
dropping more than 2 percent in the previous session on news that
Saudi Arabia plans to pump more oil to meet any supply shortage
caused by the Iran crisis.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings had slipped 0.23 percent to
1,290.247 tonnes by March 20, the first drop after staying unchanged
for four straight sessions.
MARKET NEWS
* The U.S. dollar started with a spring in its step on Wednesday
as renewed worries about Chinese growth saw investors dump commodity
currencies including the Australian dollar.
* A warning about China's growth sparked selling in energy and
industrial shares on Tuesday, but the broad market's losses were
contained, a sign of resilience in U.S. stocks.
DATA/EVENTS
1130 India M3 Money Supply
1400 U.S. Exist. home sales % chg Feb
1400 U.S. Existing home sales Feb
2330 Japan Reuters Tankan DI Mar 2012
2350 Japan Exports yy Feb 2012
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0028 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1650.90 0.87 +0.05 5.57
Spot Silver 32.10 -0.01 -0.03 15.93
Spot Platinum 1655.95 7.92 +0.48 18.88
Spot Palladium 692.17 3.12 +0.45 6.08
COMEX GOLD APR2 1651.00 4.00 +0.24 5.37 4737
COMEX SILVER MAY2 32.12 0.28 +0.88 15.05 671
Euro/Dollar 1.3250
Dollar/Yen 83.60
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Joseph Radford)