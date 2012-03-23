SINGAPORE, March 23 Gold prices edged up on
Friday, after hitting a two-month low in the previous session on
global growth concerns triggered by weak manufacturing data from
both China and the euro zone.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,646.89 an
ounce by 0031 GMT, on course for its fourth consecutive week of
losses with a 0.4-percent decline.
* U.S. gold gained 0.3 percent to $1,647.
* Worries about faltering global growth hit equities and
commodities after weak data on manufacturing activity in China
and the euro zone.
* Weighing on market sentiment, SPDR Gold Trust, the
world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its
holdings fell 0.59 percent, or 7.553 tonnes, to 1,282.69 tonnes
on Thursday. It was the biggest one-day drop in tonnage terms in
three months.
* The number of Americans claiming new unemployment benefits
dropped to a four-year low last week, bolstering hopes a recent
pick-up in job growth will prove lasting.
* U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Thursday, retracing some
of their recent losses, as a decline in manufacturing in China
and the euro zone's two largest economies raised demand for
safe-haven assets including government debt.
MARKET NEWS
* Cyclical sectors led U.S. stocks lower on Thursday,
setting the S&P 500 up for its first negative week in six, after
factory data showed a slowdown in both the euro zone and China.
* The safe-haven yen held on to overnight gains in Asia on
Friday, having risen across the board as investors gave risk
currencies like the Australian dollar a wide berth on worries
about the health of the global economy.
DATA/EVENTS
1400 U.S. New Home Sales Feb
1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders Weekly
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0031 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1646.89 2.01 +0.12 5.31
Spot Silver 31.62 0.07 +0.22 14.19
Spot Platinum 1627.69 13.64 +0.85 16.85
Spot Palladium 655.67 6.92 +1.07 0.49
COMEX GOLD APR2 1647.00 4.50 +0.27 5.12 2530
COMEX SILVER MAY2 31.65 0.30 +0.96 13.36 937
Euro/Dollar 1.3207
Dollar/Yen 82.67
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)