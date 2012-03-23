* SPDR posts biggest 1-day loss in 3 mths * Technicals show spot gold may rebound to $1,669.40/oz * Coming up: U.S. new home sales, Feb; 1400 GMT (Adds details, comments; updates prices) By Rujun Shen SINGAPORE, March 23 Gold prices were little changed on Friday and on track for their fourth-straight week of losses, after weak economic data from China and the euro zone sent bullion to a two-month low in the previous session. Surveys showed shrinking manufacturing activity in China and an unexpected turn for the worse in the euro zone economy in March, fanning worries of faltering growth in these regions. Economic and political turmoils usually benefit gold given its appeal as a safe-haven asset, but a global crisis can easily plunge gold, together with riskier assets. Gold has lost 2.8 percent so far this month after hopes were dashed on further monetary easing from the U.S. central bank and investors turned to chase higher-yielding assets with U.S. Treasury yields at multi-month highs. "It seems that funds have been trying to re-allocate their assets," said Peter Tse, director at ScotiaMocatta in Hong Kong. "With U.S. interest rates higher, holding metals will be a little more expensive and people will try to scale down their positions." Tse expects gold to test its overnight low of $1,627.68 in the next few sessions, as the overall trend remains bearish. Spot gold was little changed at $1,645.15 an ounce by 0656 GMT, on course for its fourth consecutive week of losses, with a 0.5-percent decline. U.S. gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,645.20. Technical analysis suggested that spot gold might rebound to $1,669.40 an ounce during the day, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said. Investors are closely watching for signs of end-quarter fund flow, wary that large-scale redemption by hedge funds could further depress prices in the last week of March. SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.59 percent, or 7.553 tonnes, to 1,282.69 tonnes on Thursday. That marked the biggest one-day drop in tonnage terms in three months. The reduction of gold ETF positions by hedge fund manager John Paulson in late December helped drive bullion prices as low as $1,521.94, down 21 percent from an all-time high above $1,920 hit last September. Among other precious metals, spot silver edged down 0.1 percent to $31.52 an ounce, on course for a 3-percent weekly decline. "Buying demand isn't bad, but smelters are unwilling to sell at the current price level," said a Shanghai-based trader. The gold-silver ratio, a gauge of how many ounces of silver are needed to buy an ounce of gold, rose to 52.2, its highest level since the end of January. The average in the past 30 years stands at just below 64. Spot platinum gained 0.6 percent to $1,624.45, headed for a weekly slide of 2.7 percent, its biggest weekly loss in three months. Spot palladium rose nearly 1 percent to $654.95, also on course for its sharpest one-week fall since late December, with a 6.3-percent decline. Precious metals prices 0656 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1645.15 0.27 +0.02 5.20 Spot Silver 31.52 -0.03 -0.10 13.83 Spot Platinum 1624.45 10.40 +0.64 16.62 Spot Palladium 654.95 6.20 +0.96 0.38 COMEX GOLD APR2 1645.20 2.70 +0.16 5.00 14950 COMEX SILVER MAY2 31.55 0.20 +0.64 13.00 2787 Euro/Dollar 1.3197 Dollar/Yen 82.80 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Himani Sarkar)