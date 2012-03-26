* Short squeeze pushes prices to 1-week high in early hours * Speculators cut gold long bets for third week * Coming up: Germany Ifo business climate, March; 0800 GMT (Updates prices) By Rujun Shen SINGAPORE, March 26 Gold prices took a breather on Monday after a more than 1 percent rise in the previous session, as investors closely watched oil and currency markets for further trading cues. Bullion prices posted the biggest one-day rise so far this month on Friday, reflecting higher oil prices and a sharp fall in the dollar as a result of disappointing U.S. housing market data. Spot gold has lost nearly 2 percent so far this month, and may remain under pressure from a brighter U.S. economic recovery, high real interest rates and sluggish physical demand, said traders. "There is no rush to buy gold," said Ronald Leung, a dealer at Lee Cheong Gold Dealers in Hong Kong. "We are seeing slower economic growth accompanied by easing inflation in China, which dampens interest in buying gold." Spot gold was little changed at $1,662.29 an ounce by 0629 GMT, after hitting a one-week high of $1,669.26 in early hours. U.S. gold was barely changed at $1,662.20. Money managers in U.S. gold futures and options cut their bullish bets for a third straight week to the weakest level in two months as bullion prices tumbled after a strong run of U.S. economic data triggered fund selling. Physical demand from India, the world's largest bullion buyer, remains a concern with a jewellers' strike entering its second week after the government announced a hike in import duty on bullion. The dollar index edged up from a two-week low hit on Friday, dampening sentiment on dollar-priced commodities by making them more expensive for buyers holding other currencies. A recent string of upbeat U.S. economic data, a strong rally on Wall Street and a surge in U.S. Treasury yields have cooled investor interest in gold, but some analysts believe gold's rally has not yet run its course. "There's a good chance we'll see a relapse in U.S. data since the economy is in a fragile recovery, which will lead to speculation on more quantitative easing, and that is positive for gold," said Hou Xinqiang, an analyst at Jinrui Futures in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen. Hou said oil prices are unlikely to slide easily from current high levels given the sticky situation in Iran, another supportive factor for gold. Investors will closely watch changes in holdings of various physically backed exchange-traded gold funds in the last week of the quarter. The SPDR Gold Trust, the world's biggest gold ETF, said its holdings fell 0.8 percent last week, the biggest weekly decline since late December. This week, investors will also monitor key economic data from Germany, bond auctions in Italy and a meeting of euro zone finance ministers, during which the size of a bailout firewall is to be discussed. Precious metals prices 0629 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1662.29 0.15 +0.01 6.30 Spot Silver 32.15 -0.05 -0.16 16.11 Spot Platinum 1630.99 11.01 +0.68 17.08 Spot Palladium 659.25 5.75 +0.88 1.03 COMEX GOLD APR2 1662.20 -0.20 -0.01 6.09 18217 COMEX SILVER MAY2 32.17 -0.11 -0.33 15.22 2651 Euro/Dollar 1.3252 Dollar/Yen 82.56 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Sugita Katyal)