SINGAPORE, March 27 Gold edged down on Tuesday, with speculators booking profits after prices jumped more than 1 percent in the previous session when the Federal Reserve signaled supportive monetary policy could continue in the United States. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had fallen $2.60 an ounce to $1,689.14 by 0023 GMT. * Bullion rose to $1,693.39 on Monday, its strongest since March 13, after Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke Bernanke said the U.S. economy needed to grow more quickly to further reduce unemployment. That fuelled bullion buying as a hedge against long-term inflation and economic uncertainty. * U.S. gold added $3.60 an ounce to $1,689.20 an ounce. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Japan's Nikkei average climbed more than 1 percent on Tuesday, following overnight gains on Wall Street after Bernanke's comments. * The euro advanced against the dollar and yen for a second straight day on Monday. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 - GERMAN CONSUMER SENTIMENT FOR APRIL 1145 - ICSC/GOLDMAN SACHS WEEKLY U.S. CHAIN STORE SALES 1255 - REDBOOK WEEKLY U.S. RETAIL SALES 1300 - U.S. S&P/CASE-SHILLER HOME PRICE INDEX FOR JANUARY 1400 - U.S. CONSUMER CONFIDENCE FOR MARCH PRICES Precious metals prices 0023 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1689.14 -2.60 -0.15 8.02 Spot Silver 32.75 -0.08 -0.24 18.27 Spot Platinum 1649.24 6.56 +0.40 18.39 Spot Palladium 664.45 1.35 +0.20 1.83 COMEX GOLD APR2 1689.20 3.60 +0.21 7.81 2116 COMEX SILVER MAY2 32.77 0.02 +0.05 17.37 325 Euro/Dollar 1.3354 Dollar/Yen 83.00 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Joseph Radford)