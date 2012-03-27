SINGAPORE, March 27 Gold edged down on Tuesday,
with speculators booking profits after prices jumped more than 1
percent in the previous session when the Federal Reserve
signaled supportive monetary policy could continue in the United
States.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had fallen $2.60 an ounce to $1,689.14 by
0023 GMT.
* Bullion rose to $1,693.39 on Monday, its strongest since
March 13, after Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke Bernanke said the U.S.
economy needed to grow more quickly to further reduce
unemployment. That fuelled bullion buying as a hedge against
long-term inflation and economic uncertainty.
* U.S. gold added $3.60 an ounce to $1,689.20 an
ounce.
MARKET NEWS
* Japan's Nikkei average climbed more than 1 percent on
Tuesday, following overnight gains on Wall Street after
Bernanke's comments.
* The euro advanced against the dollar and yen for a second
straight day on Monday.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600 - GERMAN CONSUMER SENTIMENT FOR APRIL
1145 - ICSC/GOLDMAN SACHS WEEKLY U.S. CHAIN STORE SALES
1255 - REDBOOK WEEKLY U.S. RETAIL SALES
1300 - U.S. S&P/CASE-SHILLER HOME PRICE INDEX FOR JANUARY
1400 - U.S. CONSUMER CONFIDENCE FOR MARCH
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0023 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1689.14 -2.60 -0.15 8.02
Spot Silver 32.75 -0.08 -0.24 18.27
Spot Platinum 1649.24 6.56 +0.40 18.39
Spot Palladium 664.45 1.35 +0.20 1.83
COMEX GOLD APR2 1689.20 3.60 +0.21 7.81 2116
COMEX SILVER MAY2 32.77 0.02 +0.05 17.37 325
Euro/Dollar 1.3354
Dollar/Yen 83.00
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Joseph Radford)