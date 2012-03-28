* Bernanke comments spark speculation on further stimulus
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, March 28 Gold slipped below $1,680 an
ounce on Wednesday, as investors awaited more trading cues from
U.S. data after recent hints from the U.S. Federal Reserve
chairman on more stimulus propelled bullion to a two-week high
near $1,700 in the previous session.
After defending very low interest rates and triggering a
rally in bullion prices earlier in the week, Ben Bernanke
cautioned it is too soon to declare victory in the U.S. recovery
and said the Fed would take no options off the table on further
action to stimulate growth.
Expectations of further monetary easing buoyed sentiment in
gold, which benefits from a higher inflation outlook should more
quantitative easing be launched.
"Bernanke was highlighting his uncertainty about the
sustainability of the recent uptick in the U.S. data," said
Jeremy Friesen, commodity strategist at Societe Generale in Hong
Kong.
"It is negative for the dollar and positive for expectations
on stimulus, both of which should work in the advantage of
gold."
Americans were more worried about inflation in March than at
any time in the last 10 months and consumer confidence waned in
the wake of higher gasoline prices, but their view of their
present situation rose to the highest level since September
2008.
Spot gold eased $3.05 an ounce to $1,676.99 an ounce
by 0611 GMT, after falling more than half a percent in the
previous session.
U.S. gold fell $7.80 an ounce to $1,677.10 an ounce.
Investors will closely watch data from the United States for
the rest of the week, including February durable goods orders
later in the day, weekly initial jobless claims on Thursday,
February personal income and spending, March Chicago PMI and
University of Michigan March sentiment readings on Friday.
SocGen's Friesen expected the U.S. data to take a turn for
the worse in coming months and the Fed to eventually adopt more
monetary easing to stimulate growth.
SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings edged down 0.16 percent
to 1,286.62 tonnes by Tuesday, after gaining 6 tonnes, or half a
percent, in the previous session.
In other markets, Asian shares drifted lower on Wednesday,
after rallying the previous session on hopes for further
stimulus from the Fed, as investors waited for more clues on the
state of the U.S. economy.
Asia's physical market was muted despite the price spike in
the previous session, as investors weighed Bernanke's comments
from the past few days.
"People are not sure about what Bernanke has said and has
not said, and they are waiting for more cues on prices," said a
Singapore-based dealer.
India's jewellers remained on strike, but the government has
agreed to examine their demands for removal of an excise duty on
unbranded jewellery, but won't reduce import duty on gold and
platinum.
Precious metals prices 0611 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1676.99 -3.05 -0.18 7.24
Spot Silver 32.48 -0.02 -0.06 17.30
Spot Platinum 1636.44 -11.44 -0.69 17.48
Spot Palladium 652.20 -0.30 -0.05 -0.05
COMEX GOLD APR2 1677.10 -7.80 -0.46 7.04 10348
COMEX SILVER MAY2 32.48 -0.14 -0.42 16.35 2251
Euro/Dollar 1.3327
Dollar/Yen 82.84
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
