By Carole Vaporean and Michelle Martin
NEW YORK/LONDON, April 2 Gold prices rose
moderately o n M onday, firming initially on technical buying and
later hitting three-day highs as the metal followed gains in oil
and equity markets after data showed improved manufacturing in
the United States and China.
Gold also drew support as the euro retraced early losses
after falling to one-month lows against the dollar on weak
European economic data.
Spot gold traded up 0.6 percent at $1,677.46 an ounce
by 3:35 p.m. EDT (1935 GMT), while U.S. gold futures for
June delivery gained $7.20 an ounce at $1,679.10.
"The U.S. stock market turned around to be supportive, plus
the rally in crude oil. But gold was the first out of the box,
predominantly on technical buying," said Frank McGhee, precious
metals trader at Integrated Brokerage Services Llc in Chicago.
U.S. stocks extended gains in late-afternoon trading, with
the Nasdaq Composite up 1 percent and the S&P 500 at a fresh
four-year high as encouraging data from the United States and
elsewhere eased concerns about the pace of economic growth.
U.S. crude futures rose more than 2 percent as the upbeat
U.S. data and delays for North Sea oil cargoes countered
disappointing figures from Europe.
Manufacturing strengthened in the United States and China in
March, while that in the euro zone contracted for the eighth
straight month.
Analysts, however, said gold's initial moves came from a
wave of technical buying when prices of the yellow metal pushed
above their 20-day moving average. Gold eventually hit a
three-day high at $1,683.30 per ounce.
Gold prices rose 6.6 percent in the first quarter, after
Federal Reserve comments reassured investors that U.S. interest
rates would remain low for an extended period, keeping the
opportunity cost of holding gold low.
Signs of improvement in the U.S. economy have clouded the
picture for gold, as a healthier recovery could make it less
likely that the Fed will embark on a stimulus program with
further government bond buying, or quantitative easing.
"The wider macro environment is generally improving ... so I
think that's creating some headwinds. Also, the European banking
crisis settled down, so there's less need for the safe haven of
gold at this point," Standard Chartered analyst Daniel Smith
said.
"But we think that the downside is actually quite limited
from here," he added. "We think that actually gold will tend to
rally in the months ahead on the back of a wider improvement in
liquidity which we're seeing across the macrospace."
MONEY MANAGERS LIFT BULLISH BETS
Money managers, including hedge funds and other large
speculators, raised their bullish bets in gold for the first
time in four weeks last week, figures from the U.S. Commodity
Futures Trading Commission showed on Fr iday.
Speculators in silver cut bullish exposure, reducing net
length by 3,284 lots to 17,031 contracts -- the lowest level
since the week of Jan. 29, when they were long on 16,034 lots.
Jewelers in major gold consumer India remained on strike on
Monday for a 17th day after the finance minister proposed to
double the import duty on gold, an excise duty on unbranded
jewelry and a tax on transactions worth more than 200,000 rupees
($3,940).
"A recent pull-back in Indian gold demand has forced prices
lower over recent weeks, following the Indian government's
decision to double the duty payable on gold imports to 4 percent
and to impose an additional 0.3 percent tax on most gold
jewelry," National Australia Bank said in a note.
Spot silver jumped 2.5 percent to $33.01 an ounce.
The grey metal broke a three-quarter losing streak in the first
three months of 2012, rising 16 percent on gold's coat-tails.
Spot platinum was off 0.27 percent at $1,644.73 an
ounce, while spot palladium rose 0.6 percent to $652.10
an ounce.
U.S. auto sales are expected to have fared strongly in
March, capping the best quarter in four years for new vehicle
purchases as the overall U.S. economy improved and new car
buyers found easier financing.
Automakers are the biggest consumers of platinum and
palladium, widely used in autocatalysts.
Prices at 2:15 p.m. EST (1815 GMT)
LAST/ NET PCT YTD
CLOSE CHG CHG CHG
US gold 1679.70 7.80 0.5% 7.2%
US silver 33.098 0.614 0.0% 18.6%
US platinum 1654.90 10.80 0.7% 18.2%
US palladium 658.80 4.70 0.7% 0.4%
Gold 1677.46 9.56 0.6% 7.3%
Silver 33.01 0.80 2.5% 19.2%
Platinum 1644.73 -0.27 0.0% 18.1%
Palladium 652.10 4.02 0.6% -0.1%
Gold Fix 1677.50 13.50 0.8% 6.5%
Silver Fix 32.42 -1.00 0.0% 15.0%
Platinum Fix 1641.00 5.00 0.3% 18.8%
Palladium Fix 656.00 0.00 0.0% 3.1%
