* Stronger dollar caps gold's gains
* German government bonds hold near three-week highs
* Coming up: U.S. weekly jobless claims 1230 GMT
By Michelle Martin
LONDON, April 5 Gold inched higher on Thursday
after falling to a near three-month low the previous day as
weaker prices tempted some buyers, but gains were capped by a
stronger dollar and fading hopes for a fresh round of monetary
stimulus in the United States.
Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,620.59 an ounce at
0954 GMT, while U.S. gold futures for June delivery were
up $8.20 an ounce at $1,622.30.
The metal has fallen nearly 3 percent this week and while
prices regained some ground on Thursday, it was still hovering
around its lowest since early January. Traders are awaiting key
U.S. payrolls data due on Friday for fresh direction.
"You have the release of the U.S. labour report tomorrow so
there is some risk over the weekend," said Peter Fertig, a
consultant for Quantitative Commodity Research.
He said volumes were likely to be light, with European and
U.S. markets largely closed for the Easter weekend. "For some
investors (there is) risk and therefore they are closing short
positions."
Appetite for gold has weakened over the past two days after
minutes from the Federal Reserve on Tuesday suggested a fresh
round of U.S. quantitative easing was unlikely.
Ultra-loose monetary policy, which keeps real interest rates
and consequently the opportunity cost of holding gold low,
helped push the metal to record highs in 2011.
"The main pressure has come from the (Fed) minutes," Fertig
said. "The minutes did not show any willingness to implement (a
fresh round of quantitative easing) which the market has hoped
for and that of course has strengthened the U.S. dollar."
"The Spanish bond auction ... is also a factor currently
supporting the U.S. dollar and weighing on the euro," he added.
Spanish borrowing costs jumped at bond auctions on
Wednesday, spreading fear in European markets of a return of the
euro zone debt crisis and overshadowing a successful step back
into debt markets by neighbouring Portugal.
The euro hovered near a three-week trough against the
dollar on Thursday and could fall further due to a deteriorating
economic outlook in the euro zone. A stronger dollar tends to
weigh on gold, which is priced in the U.S. currency, and it is
receiving little support from safe-haven demand.
"Growing unease in the European credit markets, evidenced by
a sloppy Spanish bond auction that took place on Wednesday,
failed to provide any support to gold, as investors once again
piled into the relative safety of the dollar and the U.S.
treasury bond market," INTL FC Stone analyst Edward Meir said in
a note late on Wednesday.
European shares were flat after earlier eking out modest
gains, with investors looking for bargains after three weeks of
losses, but sentiment remained fragile, while German government
bonds held near the previous day's three-week highs.
"As long as there remains a flight into the safe havens of
government bonds in the euro zone, German Bunds, or U.S.
Treasuries, that is a bit of a negative factor (for gold),"
Fertig said.
JOBS DATA EYED
Euro zone businesses floundered in March and growth cooled
in the service sectors of the United States and India, taking
some steam out of the global economy, data showed on Wednesday.
"In addition to Euro jitters potentially offering a 'prop'
for gold, we also cannot rule out the possibility of the U.S.
economic recovery 'topping out', bringing the easing option back
onto the table, and thus throwing another lifeline to the
precious metal," INTL FC Stone analyst Meir said.
Investors will be looking on Thursday at a report from
consultants Challenger, Gray and Christmas Inc about job cuts in
March due at 1130 GMT and U.S. weekly jobless claims due at 1230
GMT for signs about the health of the U.S. labour market ahead
of a key U.S. job market report due on Friday.
Among other precious metals, spot silver was flat at
$31.34 an ounce, spot platinum was up 0.2 percent at
$1,595.25 an ounce, and spot palladium up 1 percent at
$635.70 an ounce.
