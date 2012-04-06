* Spot gold headed for 2.3-pct weekly loss * Coming up: U.S. March employment report; 1230 GMT By Rujun Shen SINGAPORE, April 6 Gold was broadly steady in thin trade on Friday but was headed for a weekly decline of more than 2 percent as investors were disappointed by the diminishing prospects of monetary stimulus in the United States. Bullion hit a near three-month low of $1,611.80 this week after the minutes from a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting showed a waning appetite for another round of bond purchases. Spot gold has rebounded from that level and traded at $1,630.33 an ounce at 0246 GMT, but is still on course for a 2.3 percent weekly decline, snapping two straight weeks of gains. "Gold fell below the previous range that it had held for a while," said Hou Xinqiang, an analyst at Jinrui Futures in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen. "If we don't see any significantly supportive factor, it would be difficult for gold to regain a firm footing above the $1,630 level in the short term." Hou said a string of upbeat U.S. economic data in recent months and the Fed's attitude towards monetary easing will weigh on gold. The latest data showed initial jobless claims in the United States last week fell to the lowest level in nearly four years, suggesting the labour market is on the mend. Trading was thin as many markets were closed for the Easter holiday, and as investors awaited the closely-watched U.S March employment report, due at 1230 GMT, for further clues on the condition of the job market. The strength in the dollar offset gold's safe-haven appeal as fears about the euro zone debt crisis resurfaced after a Spanish government debt auction this week was poorly received. Concerns about the ailing euro zone sank the euro to its lowest level since mid-March against the dollar, and consequently helped the dollar index rise to a three-week high in the previous session. A stronger greenback makes dollar-priced commodities more expensive for buyers holding other currencies. Spot silver inched up 0.2 percent to $31.72, extending a 1.1-percent rise in the previous session. The metal was on course for a weekly fall of 1.5 percent. Precious metals prices 0246 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1630.33 -0.25 -0.02 4.25 Spot Silver 31.72 0.06 +0.19 14.55 Spot Platinum 1600.95 0.00 +0.00 14.93 Spot Palladium 642.95 0.00 +0.00 -1.46 COMEX GOLD JUN2 1630.10 0.00 +0.00 4.04 0 COMEX SILVER MAY2 31.73 0.00 +0.00 13.67 0 Euro/Dollar 1.3067 Dollar/Yen 82.25 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Sugita Katyal)