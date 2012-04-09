SINGAPORE, April 9 Gold rebounded on Monday, after disappointing U.S. employment data revived expectations that the U.S. central bank may ease monetary policy further and helped burnish gold's appeal as an inflation hedge. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose as much as 1 percent in early hours before easing to $1,642.16 an ounce by 0023 GMT. * U.S. gold gained 0.8 percent to $1,643.50. * U.S. employers hired far fewer workers in March than in previous months, keeping the door open for the Federal Reserve to provide more monetary support for a still sluggish economy. * U.S. government debt prices surged on Friday, pushing yields to more than three-week lows after surprisingly weak job growth in March rekindled bets the Federal Reserve would embark on another round of bond purchases to stimulate the economy. * China is due to release its inflation data for March at 0130 GMT, which likely edged up to 3.3 percent from 3.2 percent in the previous month, lifted by volatile vegetable prices and higher energy costs. * Money managers, including hedge funds and other large speculators, cut their bullish bets on U.S. gold futures and options in the week ended April 3, said U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission. * Jewellers in India called off their three-week-old strike on Saturday, an industry official said, on assurances from Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee that the government would consider scrapping a budget proposal to levy excise duty on unbranded jewellery. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian shares fell on Monday as a sharp slowdown in U.S. jobs growth raised concerns about the strength of the world's largest economy, making investors cautious ahead of more U.S. data and earnings as well as figures from China due this week. * The dollar struggled to regain lost ground, after disappointing U.S. jobs figures bolstered views that the Fed could yet ease policy further to boost the economy. DATA/EVENTS 0130 China CPI, PPI March 0930 EZ Sentix index April 1230 US Chicago Fed Midwest manufacturing index Feb 1400 US Employment trend index March 2315 US Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke speaks PRICES Precious metals prices 0023 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1642.16 11.94 +0.73 5.01 Spot Silver 31.86 0.14 +0.44 15.06 Spot Platinum 1609.74 18.39 +1.16 15.56 Spot Palladium 647.47 9.27 +1.45 -0.77 COMEX GOLD JUN2 1643.50 13.40 +0.82 4.90 7270 COMEX SILVER MAY2 31.86 0.13 +0.39 14.11 3698 Euro/Dollar 1.3062 Dollar/Yen 81.36 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Sugita Katyal)