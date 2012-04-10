* Light selling seen in physical market; India buys little * Spot gold technical signals mixed * Coming up: U.S. ICSC chain stores, weekly; 0745 GMT (Adds comments, details; updates prices) By Rujun Shen SINGAPORE, April 10 Gold rose to a one-week high above $1,650 an ounce on Tuesday, on course for its fourth straight session of gains, as hopes for more monetary easing by the Federal Reserve boosted sentiment. It was the first trading day for a number of markets after the Easter holiday, during which disappointing U.S. jobs data breathed new life into hopes for more money-printing from the central bank, which would benefit gold as an inflation hedge. "The sentiment after the U.S. payrolls data may push gold and silver prices higher this week, but technically those two are still on a downtrend," said a Shanghai-based trader. Spot gold fell more than 2 percent last week, extending a two-month losing streak as worries abut the euro zone debt crisis eased and a generally improving global economic recovery encouraged investors to look into higher-yielding assets, such as equities. Bullion prices are up 5 percent so far this year, but lagging behind platinum's 16-percent rise and silver's 15-percent climb. Spot gold rose 0.8 percent to a one-week high of $1,654.1 an ounce, before easing to $1,647.59 an ounce by 0738 GMT. It dropped to a near three-month low just above $1,610 last week. U.S. gold gained 0.3 percent to $1,649. Technical signals for spot gold were mixed as the metal hovered around the resistance at $1,648 level, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao. In the physical market, buying was sluggish while light selling was spotted as market participants took advantage of recent price gains, dealers said. "People don't have much confidence that prices would rally rapidly in the near term and are selling to lock some profit," said a Singapore-based dealer. Investors will keep a close eye on more data and speeches from various Fed officials this week to look for cues on the health of the economy and the U.S. central bank's attitude to monetary easing. "We still prefer gold despite an extended period of profit taking in 4Q11 and renewed volatility in 1Q12," said Goldman Sachs in a research note. "Negative real interest rates, the prospect of further unconventional monetary policy in the US and Europe to confront uncertainties on the growth outlook, and heightened political tensions in the Middle East are all expected to underpin strong investment demand." Precious metals prices 0738 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1647.59 6.96 +0.42 5.36 Spot Silver 31.67 0.14 +0.44 14.37 Spot Platinum 1618.69 12.74 +0.79 16.20 Spot Palladium 646.20 7.87 +1.23 -0.97 COMEX GOLD JUN2 1649.00 5.10 +0.31 5.25 23097 COMEX SILVER MAY2 31.67 0.14 +0.45 13.43 4833 Euro/Dollar 1.3078 Dollar/Yen 81.08 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Sugita Katyal)