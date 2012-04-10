* Light selling seen in physical market; India buys little
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, April 10 Gold rose to a one-week high
above $1,650 an ounce on Tuesday, on course for its fourth
straight session of gains, as hopes for more monetary easing by
the Federal Reserve boosted sentiment.
It was the first trading day for a number of markets after
the Easter holiday, during which disappointing U.S. jobs data
breathed new life into hopes for more money-printing from the
central bank, which would benefit gold as an inflation hedge.
"The sentiment after the U.S. payrolls data may push gold
and silver prices higher this week, but technically those two
are still on a downtrend," said a Shanghai-based trader.
Spot gold fell more than 2 percent last week, extending a
two-month losing streak as worries abut the euro zone debt
crisis eased and a generally improving global economic recovery
encouraged investors to look into higher-yielding assets, such
as equities.
Bullion prices are up 5 percent so far this year, but
lagging behind platinum's 16-percent rise and silver's
15-percent climb.
Spot gold rose 0.8 percent to a one-week high of
$1,654.1 an ounce, before easing to $1,647.59 an ounce by 0738
GMT. It dropped to a near three-month low just above $1,610 last
week. U.S. gold gained 0.3 percent to $1,649.
Technical signals for spot gold were mixed as the metal
hovered around the resistance at $1,648 level, said Reuters
market analyst Wang Tao.
In the physical market, buying was sluggish while light
selling was spotted as market participants took advantage of
recent price gains, dealers said.
"People don't have much confidence that prices would rally
rapidly in the near term and are selling to lock some profit,"
said a Singapore-based dealer.
Investors will keep a close eye on more data and speeches
from various Fed officials this week to look for cues on the
health of the economy and the U.S. central bank's attitude to
monetary easing.
"We still prefer gold despite an extended period of profit
taking in 4Q11 and renewed volatility in 1Q12," said Goldman
Sachs in a research note.
"Negative real interest rates, the prospect of further
unconventional monetary policy in the US and Europe to confront
uncertainties on the growth outlook, and heightened political
tensions in the Middle East are all expected to underpin strong
investment demand."
Precious metals prices 0738 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1647.59 6.96 +0.42 5.36
Spot Silver 31.67 0.14 +0.44 14.37
Spot Platinum 1618.69 12.74 +0.79 16.20
Spot Palladium 646.20 7.87 +1.23 -0.97
COMEX GOLD JUN2 1649.00 5.10 +0.31 5.25 23097
COMEX SILVER MAY2 31.67 0.14 +0.45 13.43 4833
Euro/Dollar 1.3078
Dollar/Yen 81.08
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Sugita Katyal)