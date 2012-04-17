SINGAPORE, April 17 Gold hovered above the key support level at $1,650 an ounce on Tuesday, off a one-week low hit in the previous session, as investors watched the Spanish debt market with growing worries about a new phase of the debt crisis in Europe. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold traded flat at $1,651.66 an ounce by 0029 GMT, after posting two sessions of straight falls. * U.S. gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,652.90. * Spain's 10-year bond yields climbed over 6 percent on Monday, and the country's borrowing costs are expected to leap when it sells short-term debt on Tuesday, threatening a new crisis. * Mounting worries about a new phase of the crisis in the euro zone pushed the euro to a two-month low against the dollar on Monday. * Americans shrugged off high gasoline prices in March and spent more strongly than expected, suggesting economic growth in the first quarter was probably not as weak as many had feared. * Silver stockpiles in Comex-monitored warehouses rose to their highest level in at least 10 years, showing near-term supply of the metal is plentiful as mine output holds at record levels and the global economic recovery struggles for traction. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The Dow rose on Monday as robust U.S. retail sales data helped large-cap consumer stocks, but a 4 percent slide in Apple hurt the Nasdaq. * U.S. crude oil prices rose above $103 a barrel on Tuesday in response to news that a plan to drain off a glut of oil from the Midwest could be implemented two weeks ahead of schedule. DATA/EVENTS 0430 Japan Industrial output rev Feb 2012 0500 Japan Consumer confid. index Mar 2012 0530 India Repo Rate 0900 EZ Inflation, final yy Mar 2012 0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Apr 2012 1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly 1230 U.S. Build permits: change mm March 1230 U.S. House starts mm: change March 1230 U.S. Housing starts number mm Mar 1300 Canada BoC rate decision 1315 U.S. Industrial output mm Mar PRICES Precious metals prices 0029 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1651.66 0.06 +0.00 5.62 Spot Silver 31.47 0.02 +0.06 13.65 Spot Platinum 1573.24 4.24 +0.27 12.94 Spot Palladium 651.22 2.82 +0.43 -0.20 COMEX GOLD JUN2 1652.90 3.20 +0.19 5.50 1247 COMEX SILVER MAY2 31.49 0.11 +0.36 12.79 130 Euro/Dollar 1.3116 Dollar/Yen 80.46 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Sugita Katyal)