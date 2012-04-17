SINGAPORE, April 17 Gold hovered above the key
support level at $1,650 an ounce on Tuesday, off a one-week low
hit in the previous session, as investors watched the Spanish
debt market with growing worries about a new phase of the debt
crisis in Europe.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold traded flat at $1,651.66 an ounce by 0029
GMT, after posting two sessions of straight falls.
* U.S. gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,652.90.
* Spain's 10-year bond yields climbed over 6 percent on
Monday, and the country's borrowing costs are expected to leap
when it sells short-term debt on Tuesday, threatening a new
crisis.
* Mounting worries about a new phase of the crisis in the
euro zone pushed the euro to a two-month low against the dollar
on Monday.
* Americans shrugged off high gasoline prices in March and
spent more strongly than expected, suggesting economic growth in
the first quarter was probably not as weak as many had feared.
* Silver stockpiles in Comex-monitored warehouses rose to
their highest level in at least 10 years, showing near-term
supply of the metal is plentiful as mine output holds at record
levels and the global economic recovery struggles for traction.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* The Dow rose on Monday as robust U.S. retail sales data
helped large-cap consumer stocks, but a 4 percent slide in Apple
hurt the Nasdaq.
* U.S. crude oil prices rose above $103 a barrel on Tuesday
in response to news that a plan to drain off a glut of oil from
the Midwest could be implemented two weeks ahead of schedule.
DATA/EVENTS
0430 Japan Industrial output rev Feb 2012
0500 Japan Consumer confid. index Mar 2012
0530 India Repo Rate
0900 EZ Inflation, final yy Mar 2012
0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Apr 2012
1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly
1230 U.S. Build permits: change mm March
1230 U.S. House starts mm: change March
1230 U.S. Housing starts number mm Mar
1300 Canada BoC rate decision
1315 U.S. Industrial output mm Mar
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0029 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1651.66 0.06 +0.00 5.62
Spot Silver 31.47 0.02 +0.06 13.65
Spot Platinum 1573.24 4.24 +0.27 12.94
Spot Palladium 651.22 2.82 +0.43 -0.20
COMEX GOLD JUN2 1652.90 3.20 +0.19 5.50 1247
COMEX SILVER MAY2 31.49 0.11 +0.36 12.79 130
Euro/Dollar 1.3116
Dollar/Yen 80.46
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Sugita Katyal)