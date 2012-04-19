SINGAPORE, April 19 Gold held steady on
Thursday, after posting its fourth straight session of losses as
worries about Spain's debt problems weighed on the euro and the
appetite for risk, with investors focusing on a key Spanish debt
auction later in the day.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,641.19 an ounce
by 0034 GMT.
* U.S. gold gained 0.2 percent to $1,642.30.
* Concerns about Spain's finances and banking sector pushed
up safe-haven U.S. Treasuries and German Bunds, ahead of a debt
auction in Madrid later in the day.
* Spain should take a rise in its bond yields as a spur to
tackle the root causes of its debt woes, not look to the
European Central Bank to help by buying its bonds, ECB policy
maker Jens Weidmann said.
* China's central bank has pledged to increase reverse repo
operations and cut the reserve requirement ratio to increase
liquidity supply "at an appropriate time", said the official
Xinhua News Agency.
* South African miner Gold Fields, the world's No.
4 gold producer, increased the initial investment for its
Peruvian Chucapaca project to $1.2 billion, the company's vice
president for South America told Reuters on Wednesday.
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks slipped on Wednesday, a day after Wall
Street's best gains in a month, as uninspiring earnings from
tech bellwethers IBM and Intel gave investors a
reason to take profits.
* Commodity currencies received a shot in the arm on
Thursday on hopes China will soon ease policy, while the euro
looked set to stay subdued as debt-laden Spain prepares to raise
more money in the bond market.
DATA/EVENTS
0800 Italy Industrial orders, sales Feb
1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly
1400 U.S. Existing home sales Mar
1400 EZ Consumer confidence April
1400 U.S. Phil. Fed business activity index April
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0034 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1641.19 -0.09 -0.01 4.95
Spot Silver 31.62 0.02 +0.06 14.19
Spot Platinum 1577.19 4.24 +0.27 13.22
Spot Palladium 655.45 0.50 +0.08 0.45
COMEX GOLD JUN2 1642.30 2.70 +0.16 4.82 1402
COMEX SILVER MAY2 31.61 0.12 +0.39 13.24 265
Euro/Dollar 1.3111
Dollar/Yen 81.40
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Ed Davies)