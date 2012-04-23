* China data ignored; eyes on Fed, BoJ move
* Spot gold has support at $1,630.80 - technicals
* Coming Up: Euro zone Markit flash PMI
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, April 23 Gold was steady near $1,640
an ounce on Monday, as investors looked past data showing
stabilising factory activities in China and focused on a U.S.
Federal Reserve policy meeting later in the week for cues on the
possibility of further monetary easing.
Gold fell 1 percent last week, in tandem with equities and
other commodities, as fear about Spain's debt crisis raised
concerns about global economic growth and dented risk appetite.
Investors largely ignored the HSBC Flash Purchasing Managers
Index which showed that China's factories stabilised in April as
output ticked higher, new business rose from multi-month lows
and export orders perked up.
All eyes are on the Federal Open Market Committee meeting on
Tuesday and Wednesday, as the Fed's attitude towards more
monetary easing remains vital to gold's fortunes. Bank of Japan
will meet on Friday, and is expected to ease again.
"We probably won't see much move before the Fed meeting, as
people are sidelined and waiting for new cues from the Fed and
Bank of Japan," said Yuichi Ikemizu, head of commodity trading,
Japan, at Standard Bank.
Spot gold moved in a range of $3 and traded nearly
flat at $1,640.61 at 0655 GMT. U.S. gold was little
changed at $1,641.60.
Expectations of more money-printing by the Fed pushed gold
to nearly $1,800 in February, before a less dovish stance taken
up by Fed officials sank bullion to about $1,611 in early April.
Gold has been stuck in a range between $1,610 and $1,680
since the beginning of April, facing headwinds from diminishing
hopes of more easing from the Fed, while price-sensitive
physical buying lends support to the lower end of the range.
"There is still pressure for gold prices. The market has
been trying to push the support level at $1,630-$1,640, although
the push is rather half-hearted right now," said Nick Trevethan,
senior metals strategist at ANZ in Singapore.
Europe's fiscal health also remains a concern.
Spanish and Italian bond yields were still near dangerously
high levels, while the prospect of a Socialist candidate winning
the French presidential election added to worries whether the
powerful Franco-German ally that has helped set tones in the
region's battle against its debt problems will remain intact.
Over the weekend the International Monetary Fund managed to
more than double its lending power in a bid to protect the world
economy from the euro zone debt crisis, which is now in its
third year.
TRADE INTEREST SLUGGISH
Trading interest in gold was sluggish as investors lack
conviction in the direction of market.
Money managers raised their net long positions in U.S. gold
futures and options in the week ended April 17 to 112,275
contracts, from 109,511 contracts a week earlier - its lowest in
more than three years.
While the net length in gold had fallen more than 40 percent
from this year's peak hit in early March, the total open
interest edged lower from a week earlier to 640,791 contracts,
down 13 percent from March and near a two-year low hit earlier
in the month.
Gold traders in India, the world's top gold consumer, stayed
away from gold purchases despite the upcoming Akshaya Tritiya
festival on Tuesday, traditionally a key gold-buying day, as the
weakness in rupee made imported bullion more expensive.
Precious metals prices 0655 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1640.61 -1.26 -0.08 4.91
Spot Silver 31.43 -0.23 -0.73 13.51
Spot Platinum 1571.99 -1.56 -0.10 12.85
Spot Palladium 669.72 -1.68 -0.25 2.64
COMEX GOLD JUN2 1641.60 -1.20 -0.07 4.77 8796
COMEX SILVER MAY2 31.44 -0.21 -0.67 12.63 4678
Euro/Dollar 1.3167
Dollar/Yen 81.19
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
