* Gold ends down on oil, equities losses * COMEX gold futures volume fell to 2012 low on Friday * Indian gold demand light before Akshaya Tritiya festival * Coming up: U.S. FOMC April 24-25 meeting starts Tuesday (Recasts, adds details, graphic link, updates market activity) By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey NEW YORK/LONDON, April 23 Gold fell on Monday, as weakness from equities and other commodities and fading hopes of more U.S. monetary easing prompted investors to sell ahead of comments from a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting later in the week. The metal, which has tended to follow riskier assets, was pressured by a one-percent drop of the S&P 500 index on renewed European debt fears. Heavy losses in crude oil and copper also triggered a sharp sell-off in silver which has a strong industrial demand component. Trading volume in U.S. gold futures was sharply below average after it posted a 2012 low in the previous session, as some investors have reduced their bullish position in gold amid a brighter economic outlook. Sentiment in the gold market remains cautious ahead of an outcome of Wednesday's Fed Open Market Committee meeting which will shed light on U.S. monetary policy. Gold has lost more than $150 an ounce since late February after a strong run of U.S. economic data dashed hopes of more asset purchases by the Fed known as quantitative easing (QE). "Absent any hard evidence of a true QE, there will be more asset liquidation and we are likely to see more downside than upside in the gold market," Frank McGhee, head precious metals trader at Integrated Brokerage Services LLC. Spot gold was down 0.3 percent at $1,637.50 an ounce by 3:08 p.m. EDT (1908 GMT). Earlier, gold hit a low of $1,623.90, around $10 away from its lowest level of the year at $1,611.80 reached on April 4. U.S. gold futures for June delivery settled down $10.20 an ounce at $1,632.60, after posting a one-percent decline last week. Volume was around 125,000 contracts at 3 p.m., 25 percent below its 30-day average. On Friday, COMEX gold volume totalled less than 97,000 lots for its lowest level since December 2011. U.S. gold futures' open interest, a liquidity gauge measuring the number of contracts outstanding, last week fell below the 400,000 lot for the first time since September 2009, as momentum investors opted for better-performing assets such as equities. While gold was still 5 percent higher year-to-date, despite recent setbacks, U.S. equities measured by the S&P 500 index have risen 10 percent so far this year. OPTION EXPIRY, PHYSICAL DEMAND EYED Despite Monday's drop, options traders said that price volatility could rise as futures contracts could gravitate toward the $1,650 strike price for call options ahead of next week's COMEX options expiry, dealers said. Physical gold demand remained light in major consumer India even ahead of the Akshaya Tritiya festival on Tuesday, an auspicious gold buying event. Among other precious metals, silver fell 2.9 percent at $30.75 an ounce, spot platinum dropped 1.2 percent at $1,554.49 an ounce and spot palladium was down 0.4 percent at $668.72 an ounce. 3:08 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold JUN 1632.60 -10.20 -0.6 1623.60 1644.20 113,337 US Silver MAY 30.531 -1.120 -3.5 30.450 31.685 59,964 US Plat JUL 1556.30 -27.90 -1.8 1552.90 1585.10 7,934 US Pall JUN 670.90 -6.00 -0.9 665.00 678.50 2,685 Gold 1637.50 -4.37 -0.3 1623.90 1642.90 Silver 30.750 -0.910 -2.9 30.500 31.680 Platinum 1554.49 -19.06 -1.2 1555.00 1580.00 Palladium 668.72 -2.68 -0.4 666.75 675.50 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 124,146 184,648 196,526 17.83 0.14 US Silver 86,345 51,372 59,229 27.24 -1.83 US Platinum 8,018 9,518 8,490 19 0.00 US Palladium 3,139 3,327 4,689 (Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid and Alden Bentley)