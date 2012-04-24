SINGAPORE, April 24 Gold traded steady on Tuesday, as traders were cautious amid a political turmoil in the Netherlands and sluggish data that heightened worries about the euro zone debt crisis and sank bullion to a 2-1/2-week low in the previous session. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,636.31 an ounce by 0029 GMT, after falling to $1,619.99 on Monday - its lowest since April 4. * U.S. gold edged up 0.3 percent to $1,637.30. * Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte tendered his government's resignation on Monday in a crisis over budget cuts, creating a political vacuum in a country which strongly backed an EU fiscal treaty and lectured Greece on getting its finances in order. * Dutch and peripheral euro zone bonds sold off on Monday and German Bund yields fell to new lows as the political crisis in the Netherlands heightened fear about the euro zone debt crisis. * Investors were also disappointed at the latest data that showed the euro zone's business slump deepened at a far faster pace than expected in April, suggesting the economy will stay in recession at least until the second half of the year. * The markets will closely watch a policy meeting by the U.S. Federal Reserve starting later in the day to gauge the central bank's attitude towards further monetary stimulus. * Newcrest Mining, the world's No.3 gold miner, on Tuesday cut its production forecast for this year, saying its major projects had struggled to reach output targets. * Spot silver was nearly flat at $30.80 an ounce, off a three-month low of $30.45 hit in the previous session. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * U.S. stocks fell on Monday as political turmoil in Europe cast doubts on the euro zone's ability to push through measures to end its debt crisis and as Wal-Mart sank following a report it stymied a bribery probe. * The euro struggled to make much headway in Asia on Tuesday, having suffered a setback overnight on renewed worries about Europe's economic health and ahead of a bond sale in the Netherlands. DATA/EVENTS 1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly 1300 U.S. CaseShiller 20 mm nsa Feb 1300 U.S. CaseShiller 20 yy Feb 1400 U.S. New home sales chg mm Mar 1400 U.S. New home sales-units mm Mar 1400 U.S. Consumer confidence Apr PRICES Precious metals prices 0029 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1636.31 -1.32 -0.08 4.64 Spot Silver 30.80 -0.01 -0.03 11.23 Spot Platinum 1551.24 -2.26 -0.15 11.36 Spot Palladium 668.50 0.90 +0.13 2.45 COMEX GOLD JUN2 1637.30 4.70 +0.29 4.50 1237 COMEX SILVER MAY2 30.79 0.26 +0.85 10.30 719 Euro/Dollar 1.3152 Dollar/Yen 81.15 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)