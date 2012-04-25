* Gold recovers from knee-jerk decline after Fed statement * Bernanke says Fed prepared to do more for US economy * Volatilities spike as May COMEX options expire Weds * Coming up: U.S. pending home sales, jobless claims Thurs (New throughout, updates prices, market activity) By Frank Tang NEW YORK, April 25 Gold ended flat on Wednesday after a volatile session that saw the precious metal tumble $15 an ounce after the Federal Reserve ended a two-day policy meeting, then quickly recover those losses. Analysts said gold tumbled in a knee-jerk sell-off after the Fed disappointed investors who had hoped for steps to ease monetary policy even more. But it regained its footing after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the Fed is prepared to do more for the U.S. economy. Price volatilities spiked on the day May COMEX options were scheduled to expire, as trading volume recovered from its lowest level of the year on the FOMC news. U.S. gold futures' open interest, a liquidity gauge measuring the number of contracts outstanding, fell to the lowest level since September 2009, as momentum investors opted for better-performing assets such as equities. "There is just such little interest right in the market, we are seeing a lot of players on the sidelines," said Mihir Dange, a COMEX gold options floor trader for Arbitrage LLC. "Once gold breaks out of this consolidation and moves one way or another, then you will see more interest back in gold," he said. Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,643.36 an ounce by 3:10 p.m. EDT (1910 GMT), sharply off a session low of $1,623.90 an ounce. U.S. gold futures for June delivery settled down $1.50 an ounce at $1,642.30. Turnover was about 10 percent below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed, but set to be the highest in a week after volume fell to the lowest of the year last Friday. "Gold is not at the forefront of anybody's trading book at this moment," said George Nickas, a precious metals broker at commodities firm INTL FCStone. Nickas said that the market might have oversold after falling toward the lower end of a well-supported trading range. The CBOE Gold ETF Volatility Index, which is often referred to as the "Gold VIX" and is based on SPDR Gold Trust GLD.P options, jumped almost 3 percent to around 18, its highest in more than a week. FEW CLUES ON STIMULUS The gold market largely held near the unchanged level as Bernanke on Wednesday said the U.S. central bank "would not hesitate" to launch another round of bond purchases to drive borrowing costs lower if it looked like the economy needed it. However, bullion investors are somewhat disappointed as policy makers offered no new clues about whether the Fed will stick to its June target for ending Operation Twist, its latest effort to keep down long-term rates. Among other precious metals, silver edged down 0.6 percent at $30.59 an ounce. Platinum climbed 0.5 percent to $1,547.60 an ounce, and palladium dropped 0.8 percent to $657.93 an ounce. 3:10 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold JUN 1642.30 -1.50 -0.1 1625.00 1647.60 153,484 US Silver MAY 30.356 -0.390 -1.3 29.925 30.965 59,914 US Plat JUL 1547.30 -0.80 -0.1 1542.50 1559.40 6,909 US Pall JUN 655.10 -10.70 -1.6 652.25 671.95 2,706 Gold 1643.36 1.63 0.1 1624.65 1645.96 Silver 30.590 -0.200 -0.6 29.970 30.980 Platinum 1547.60 8.40 0.5 1545.75 1553.74 Palladium 657.93 -5.60 -0.8 655.40 670.25 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 162,944 182,445 196,450 18.66 0.83 US Silver 96,238 53,141 59,755 28.84 -1.63 US Platinum 6,941 9,565 8,510 19 0.00 US Palladium 2,765 3,331 4,684 (Additional reporting by Jan Harvey in London, Editing by David Gregorio)