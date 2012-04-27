* Euro recovers losses but confidence in gold still weak
* S&P downgrades Spain rating by two notches
* Silver off three-month low but heads for weekly loss
(Updates prices)
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, April 27 Gold prices slipped back
towards $1,650 an ounce on Friday as investors cashed in gains
after a three-session rally, with confidence in the metal still
soft as consumers in major Asian bullion-buying centres held off
making fresh purchases.
The metal lifted from lows in line with a recovery in the
euro after a smooth Italian bond auction eased concerns over
peripheral euro zone debt markets, but remained under pressure.
Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,653.30 an ounce
at 1135 GMT, off an earlier low of $1,649.94, while U.S. gold
futures for June delivery were down $6.70 at $1,653.80.
It has largely held between $1,610-1,680 an ounce in April,
its tightest monthly spread since June, but is on track to
decline 0.8 percent in the month as a whole.
"The euro/dollar has held above $1.30 for some time, in the
$1.30-$1.32 range, which coincides with gold also being caught
in a range," Societe Generale analyst Robin Bhar said. "If the
euro zone crisis deepens and we see the euro/dollar correct
below $1.30, that could give a bit of a lift to gold."
The euro recouped losses on Friday after a well-received
auction of Italian debt eased jitters over the financial health
of the euro zone, which were earlier sparked by a downgrade of
Spain's sovereign debt and dismal Spanish economic data.
Standard & Poor's cut Spain's credit rating to BBB-plus from
A late on Thursday and gave it a negative outlook, warning it
expects the government's budget deficit to deteriorate even more
than previously thought.
Safe-haven German bund futures rose to record
highs, while Spanish 10-year bond yields broke above 6 percent.
"The downgrade of Spain by S&P has focused attention again
on the euro zone problems and may cap gold's advance if the euro
stays in the doldrums," Marex Spectron said in a note.
"U.S. figures out today include GDP and Personal Consumption
at 1330 BST and the University of Michigan Confidence figure at
1455 BST," it added. "Keep an eye on these for clues as to what
the afternoon will bring us."
ASIAN BUYERS UNINSPIRED
Physical demand for the metal in major consumer India was
light after the last major gold-purchasing festival of the
wedding season earlier this week, while the listless performance
of spot prices deterred buyers elsewhere in Asia.
Gold bar premiums in Singapore were around $1 an ounce above
London prices, while in Hong Kong, premiums were quoted in the
range between $1 and $1.60 an ounce.
"People don't have much confidence that prices will move
higher once we approach (the) $1,660-$1,670 level," a Hong
Kong-based dealer said.
He said trading volume has been sluggish as speculators
shifted interest to better-performing markets, such as equities.
Among other precious metals, silver was down 0.2
percent at $31.06 an ounce
The metal is set to end the week down 1.8 percent after
sliding below $30 an ounce for the first time since mid-January
on Wednesday. Prices fell in six of the previous eight weeks.
Sales of American Eagle silver coins from the U.S. Mint are
on track to hit their lowest monthly rate since July 2008 in
April, figures from the Mint showed, at 1.28 million ounces,
against 2.542 million ounces in March.
"Silver closed (Thursday) higher at 31.20 but remains within
the range of Monday's steep sell-off," ScotiaMocatta said in a
note.
"Resistance is at 31.71, Monday's high. Support is at 30.00,
around yesterday's low. The gold-silver ratio is trading lower
at 53.26, its first pause after four sessions higher."
Spot platinum was up 0.2 percent at $1,565.74 an
ounce, while palladium was up 0.2 percent at $667.03.
(Reporting by Jan Harvey; Editing by Alison Birrane)