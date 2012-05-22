SINGAPORE, May 22 Gold traded little changed on
Tuesday, as investors await a European Union summit that is
expected to discuss fresh action to solve the region's debt
crisis that has been threatening global growth.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,592.89 an ounce
by 0039 GMT. U.S. gold edged up 0.3 percent to $1,593.
* Market participants will focus on a European Union summit
on Wednesday where French President Francois Hollande is
expected to promote the idea of mutualised European debt, an
idea that Germany has opposed.
* Investors remain nervous over the situation in the euro
zone even after G8 leaders pledged their support for Greece to
remain in the single currency bloc, and continued to favour
German government bonds on Monday despite their near record high
prices.
* A slim majority of euro zone money market traders surveyed
regularly by Reuters reckon Greece will still be in the euro
zone at the end of 2013, a poll showed on Monday.
* Spain said on Monday it would meet its deficit targets
this year despite a new slippage in its regions' accounts and a
further contraction of the economy in the second
quarter.
* The U.S. economy needs "measured" efforts to bolster
growth, but the central bank should focus on improving its
communications because circumstances do not warrant further bond
buying at this time, said Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President
Dennis Lockhart on Monday.
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks rose more than 1 percent on Monday, with the
S&P 500 snapping a six-day losing streak in a rebound from
equities' biggest weekly drop in almost six months.
* The euro held steady on Tuesday, after edging higher
against the dollar in the previous session as traders paused
after driving the common currency to a four-month low and
awaited the meeting of euro zone leaders.
DATA/EVENTS
1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly
1400 EZ Consumer confidence May
1400 U.S. Exist. home sales pct chg Apr
1400 U.S. Existing home sales Apr
1500 Japan BOJ rate decision May
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0039 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1592.89 0.34 +0.02 1.86
Spot Silver 28.51 0.05 +0.18 2.96
Spot Platinum 1468.24 7.09 +0.49 5.40
Spot Palladium 613.70 4.50 +0.74 -5.95
COMEX GOLD JUN2 1593.00 4.30 +0.27 1.67 1767
COMEX SILVER JUL2 28.51 0.18 +0.65 2.11 789
Euro/Dollar 1.2806
Dollar/Yen 79.39
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Michael Urquhart)