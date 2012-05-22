* Physical market activities slow; awaits conviction * Indian rupee hits record low against the dollar * Spot gold could retrace to $1,567.76 an ounce -technicals * Coming up: U.S. existing home sales, April; 1400 GMT (Adds details; updates prices) By Rujun Shen SINGAPORE, May 22 Gold inched lower on Tuesday after failing to break above $1,600 an ounce, as investors await a European Union summit later in the week at which leaders will try to agree on action to solve the region's debt crisis. Gold tried to break above the key resistance level at $1,600 in the past two days but failed, and has since been drifting around $1,590 as investors remained cautious with the fate of Greece and the euro zone remaining in limbo. Market participants will closely watch an informal EU summit on Wednesday, during which French President Francois Hollande is expected to push for mutualised European debt, an idea that Germany has opposed. Equities extended gains, partly riding on optimism about fresh action at the Wednesday meeting, but some analysts were less sanguine about its influence on gold, at least in the short term. "If the politicians fail to make an agreement, the market will get jittery - people will look for liquidity, the dollar will rally, assets being sold and gold will come under pressure," said Dominic Schnider, an analyst at UBS Wealth Management in Singapore. A worsening situation in the euro zone would eventually prompt the European Central Bank to print more cash, which benefits gold as a non-yielding asset, he added. If European leaders agreed on new effort to address the debt crisis, gold may falter as its safe-haven appeal diminishes. Spot gold inched down 0.3 percent to $1,587.86 an ounce by 0640 GMT. U.S. gold was nearly flat at $1,588.10. Physical market activities were slow as prices stalled below $1,600, as buyers were not convinced of a return to the uptrend despite a swift rally that pulled prices up from a 2012 low below $1,530 last week. "If we break above $1,600 and even go higher to confirm the bull trend, we will see more buying," said a Hong Kong-based dealer. "Otherwise the market will be quiet." The gold bar premium in Hong Kong was steady from last week at $1.20 to $1.70 an ounce above London prices, while in Singapore, premiums eased to $1 from $1-$1.20 last week as buying slowed, dealers said. Indian rupee hit a record low against the dollar. The persistent weakness in the currency has dented gold demand in India, which until recent quarters was the world's top gold consumer. The most-active gold for June delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange traded at 29,011 rupees per 10 grams, just 1.4 percent below its historical high while dollar-priced spot gold traded 17 percent below its all-time high above $1,920 hit last September. In news on other precious metals, fresh protests erupted near Impala Platinum's Rustenburg operations, the world's largest platinum mine. Trouble at the mine had triggered a rally in platinum prices earlier in the year. Spot platinum rose to a one-week high of $1,469.65 an ounce but remained at a deep discount to gold, at about $120 an ounce. Precious metals prices 0640 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1587.86 -4.69 -0.29 1.54 Spot Silver 28.37 -0.09 -0.32 2.46 Spot Platinum 1465.19 4.04 +0.28 5.18 Spot Palladium 611.70 2.50 +0.41 -6.25 COMEX GOLD JUN2 1588.10 -0.60 -0.04 1.36 8981 COMEX SILVER JUL2 28.35 0.03 +0.10 1.56 3587 Euro/Dollar 1.2793 Dollar/Yen 79.46 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Himani Sarkar)