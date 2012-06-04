SINGAPORE, June 4 Gold edged lower on Monday, giving up some of its stunning gains in the previous session when surprisingly weak U.S. job market data fuelled speculation of further monetary easing and burnished gold's appeal as a hedge against inflation. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold edged down 0.3 percent to $1,620.89 an ounce by 0021 GMT, after surging more than 4 percent and posting its biggest one-day rise in more than three years on Friday. * U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery was little changed at $1,622.50. * The U.S. economy added just 69,000 jobs in May, less than half the level analysts expected and well below what is seen as needed to keep the jobless rate moving lower, adding to worries about global growth. * The data rekindled expectations that the Federal Reserve may need to take further easing measures to shore up the fragile economy, propping up the inflation outlook. While equities and other commodities tumbled, gold surged on its role as a hedge against inflation. * The median of forecasts from 15 primary dealers on Wall Street - the large financial institutions that do business directly with the Fed - showed a 50 percent chance the central bank would eventually launch another round of quantitative easing, according to a Reuters poll. * Germany is pushing for fiscal integration in the euro zone that would manage euro area finances, and give major powers to the European Commission, European Parliament and European Court of Justice. * Net long positions in U.S. gold futures and options inched up by seven contracts to 77,325 contracts in the week ended May 29, after declining for three weeks straight, said the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission. * Net long positions in silver eased 2 percent to 4,912 contracts, the lowest since November 2008, the CFTC data also showed. * Spot silver also gave up some of the 3.6 percent rise in the previous session, down 0.7 percent to $28.44. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * U.S. stocks fell more than 2 percent on Friday, dragging the Dow into negative territory for the year after a dismal U.S. jobs report added to fears that Europe's spiralling debt crisis was dragging down the world economy. * The euro edged lower against the dollar on Monday, while the dollar index held steady after weakening in the previous session on the soft U.S. employment report. DATA/EVENTS 0830 EZ Sentix index June 0900 EZ Producer prices April 1400 U.S. Employment trends May 1400 U.S. Durable goods Apr 1400 U.S. Factory orders Apr U.K. Public holiday PRICES Precious metals prices 0021 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1620.89 -4.71 -0.29 3.65 Spot Silver 28.44 -0.20 -0.70 2.71 Spot Platinum 1444.74 3.24 +0.22 3.71 Spot Palladium 608.22 -0.13 -0.02 -6.79 COMEX GOLD AUG2 1622.50 0.40 +0.02 3.56 7678 COMEX SILVER JUL2 28.42 -0.10 -0.34 1.79 1063 Euro/Dollar 1.2408 Dollar/Yen 78.15 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Richard Pullin)