* Euro reverses gains, falls on Spain comments * Coming Up: Group of Seven conference call (Adds details, comments; updates prices) By Rujun Shen SINGAPORE, June 5 Gold inched lower on Tuesday, tracking a weaker euro after a senior Spanish government official said current borrowing costs have shut Spain out of the financial markets ahead of Group of Seven emergency talks. The euro reversed the course and headed lower, and German Bund futures ticked higher, as hopes that a G7 conference call would yield a definitive solution to the euro zone debt crisis were dampened by the comments from Spain's Treasury Minister Cristobal Montoro. Before the next batch of U.S. data sheds light on conditions in the world's top economy, a string of indicators from the euro zone suggested the bloc's major economies are now in various stages of decline and even Germany is no longer immune to the tremors emanating from the likes of Greece and Spain. "As the gold market is most concerned about the Fed's stance on further monetary easing, if we only see weak numbers out of the euro zone, gold is still likely to follow risk assets lower," said Hou Xinqiang, an analyst at Jinrui Futures in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen. Hou expected gold to consolidate in the next few days after a 4 percent rally last Friday on a surprisingly weak U.S. employment report, with $1,600 providing initial support. Spot gold lost 0.2 percent to $1,615.26 an ounce by 0808 GMT. U.S. gold futures for August delivery inched up 0.2 percent to $1,616.80 an ounce. A revival of investor interest in gold was reflected in the holdings of gold-backed exchange-traded funds, which rose to 69.7 million ounces by June 3 in a third straight day of gains, up from a four-month low of 69.4 million ounces hit in late May. The holdings hit a record high of 70.89 million ounces in mid-March. "The physical market remains fragile but ETP holdings have stabilised and remain close to record highs," Barclays Capital said in a research note. "But given the macro environment, we remain positive on gold. How gold responds to key events this month, such as the Greek election and the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) meeting, will be pivotal in the metal reinstating its safe-haven appeal." Spot silver inched down 0.1 percent to $28.18 an ounce, and the gold-silver ratio stood at 57.25, just below a five-month high of 57.34 hit in the previous session. Gold's premium over platinum widened to $191.16 an ounce on Monday, a level unseen since beginning of the year, and has since narrowed a touch to $181.95. Spot platinum gained 0.6 percent to $1,431.25. Precious metals prices 0808 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1615.26 -3.49 -0.22 3.29 Spot Silver 28.18 -0.04 -0.14 1.77 Spot Platinum 1431.25 8.60 +0.60 2.75 Spot Palladium 608.10 -0.28 -0.05 -6.80 COMEX GOLD AUG2 1616.80 2.90 +0.18 3.19 18215 COMEX SILVER JUL2 28.17 0.16 +0.58 0.91 8125 Euro/Dollar 1.2454 Dollar/Yen 78.25 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months