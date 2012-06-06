* Hopes of easing keep gold prices afloat
* Spot gold eyes $1,648/oz -technicals
* Coming up: European Central Bank rate decision; 1145 GMT
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, June 6 Gold prices firmed on
Wednesday, rising in tandem with the euro and risky assets ahead
of a European Central Bank policy meeting, as investors watch
for more action from policymakers to contain the euro zone debt
crisis.
The ECB is expected to indicate a readiness to cut interest
rates as soon as next month but hold back from policy moves,
after a Group of Seven emergency conference call on Tuesday
failed to produce any concrete solution.
Gold has held steady above $1,600 an ounce since it rallied
4.3 percent last Friday, as investors expect further monetary
easing from the central banks, especially the U.S. Federal
Reserve, after data showed a surprisingly weak job market.
The next focal point of the markets will be testimony by Fed
Chairman Ben Bernanke before a congressional committee on
Thursday, which is expected to shed light on the Fed's view of
the economy and possible policy moves.
"If Bernanke gives some hint on a third round of
quantitative easing, we'll be likely to see gold march towards
$1,650 or higher," said Ronald Leung, a dealer at Lee Cheong
Gold Dealers in Hong Kong.
On the chart, gold appeared to have met some resistance
around $1,628, the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement level on
the fall from this year's peak at $1,790.3 to a low at $1,527.
Spot gold gained 0.4 percent to $1,624.40 an ounce by
0633 GMT. The U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery
rose more than half a percent to $1,625.80.
Underlining the dangers in the single currency bloc, Moody's
cut the credit ratings of several banks in Germany -- the bloc's
strongest economy, citing a greater risk of further shocks from
the region's debt crisis.
The euro gained on short-covering after riskier assets rose
on strong growth data from Australia, recouping some of the
losses sustained on Spain's warning it was losing access to
credit markets.
Spot silver climbed 1 percent to $28.81 an ounce,
extending gains from the previous session.
"Technically, silver has tried to break $27 several times in
the past few weeks and failed," said a Shanghai-based trader,
"Similarly, it has made a couple of attempts to breach above $29
unsuccessfully."
"If silver is able to gain a steady footing above $29,
things will look a lot better."
Spot palladium edged down 0.1 percent to $618.70 an
ounce, off a one-month high of $623.25 hit in the previous
session.
Precious metals prices 0633 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1624.40 7.15 +0.44 3.88
Spot Silver 28.81 0.31 +1.09 4.04
Spot Platinum 1444.20 14.95 +1.05 3.68
Spot Palladium 618.70 -0.80 -0.13 -5.18
COMEX GOLD AUG2 1625.80 8.90 +0.55 3.77 24052
COMEX SILVER JUL2 28.81 0.40 +1.43 3.21 7186
Euro/Dollar 1.2484
Dollar/Yen 78.86
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
