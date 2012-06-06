* Hopes of easing keep gold prices afloat * Spot gold eyes $1,648/oz -technicals * Coming up: European Central Bank rate decision; 1145 GMT (Updates prices) By Rujun Shen SINGAPORE, June 6 Gold prices firmed on Wednesday, rising in tandem with the euro and risky assets ahead of a European Central Bank policy meeting, as investors watch for more action from policymakers to contain the euro zone debt crisis. The ECB is expected to indicate a readiness to cut interest rates as soon as next month but hold back from policy moves, after a Group of Seven emergency conference call on Tuesday failed to produce any concrete solution. Gold has held steady above $1,600 an ounce since it rallied 4.3 percent last Friday, as investors expect further monetary easing from the central banks, especially the U.S. Federal Reserve, after data showed a surprisingly weak job market. The next focal point of the markets will be testimony by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke before a congressional committee on Thursday, which is expected to shed light on the Fed's view of the economy and possible policy moves. "If Bernanke gives some hint on a third round of quantitative easing, we'll be likely to see gold march towards $1,650 or higher," said Ronald Leung, a dealer at Lee Cheong Gold Dealers in Hong Kong. On the chart, gold appeared to have met some resistance around $1,628, the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement level on the fall from this year's peak at $1,790.3 to a low at $1,527. Spot gold gained 0.4 percent to $1,624.40 an ounce by 0633 GMT. The U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery rose more than half a percent to $1,625.80. Underlining the dangers in the single currency bloc, Moody's cut the credit ratings of several banks in Germany -- the bloc's strongest economy, citing a greater risk of further shocks from the region's debt crisis. The euro gained on short-covering after riskier assets rose on strong growth data from Australia, recouping some of the losses sustained on Spain's warning it was losing access to credit markets. Spot silver climbed 1 percent to $28.81 an ounce, extending gains from the previous session. "Technically, silver has tried to break $27 several times in the past few weeks and failed," said a Shanghai-based trader, "Similarly, it has made a couple of attempts to breach above $29 unsuccessfully." "If silver is able to gain a steady footing above $29, things will look a lot better." Spot palladium edged down 0.1 percent to $618.70 an ounce, off a one-month high of $623.25 hit in the previous session. Precious metals prices 0633 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1624.40 7.15 +0.44 3.88 Spot Silver 28.81 0.31 +1.09 4.04 Spot Platinum 1444.20 14.95 +1.05 3.68 Spot Palladium 618.70 -0.80 -0.13 -5.18 COMEX GOLD AUG2 1625.80 8.90 +0.55 3.77 24052 COMEX SILVER JUL2 28.81 0.40 +1.43 3.21 7186 Euro/Dollar 1.2484 Dollar/Yen 78.86 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Ed Davies)