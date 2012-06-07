SINGAPORE, June 7 Gold rose on Wednesday, with investors awaiting testimony by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke in front of a congressional committee, as expectations of more monetary stimulus ran high. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold gained nearly half a percent to $1,624.64 an ounce by 0026 GMT, although off a one-month high of $1,640.50 hit in the previous session. * U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery lost 0.5 percent to $1,626.40. * Just before U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's testimony, a few Fed officials say they are prepared to take even more policy action to boost the erratic U.S. economic recovery. * But in the Beige Book published on Wednesday, the Fed said economic growth in the United States picked up over the last two months and hiring showed signs of a "modest increase". * The European Central Bank decided to hold rates unchanged and offered no immediate help to fight euro zone's deepening debt crisis, although it said the threat to the region's economy is increasing. * Germany and European Union officials are urgently exploring ways to rescue Spain's debt-stricken banks although Madrid has not yet requested assistance and is resisting being placed under international supervision, European sources said on Wednesday. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * U.S. stocks jumped on Wednesday, giving the S&P 500 its best day since December, as talk of a rescue of Spain's troubled banks and hopes for more monetary stimulus sparked a rebound from recent selling. * The euro hovered near two-week highs against the greenback early in Asia on Thursday, while the Australian dollar rose towards parity as hopes grew that Europe was moving closer to helping rescue Spain's stricken banks. DATA/EVENTS 1100 Britain BOE Bank Rate Jun 1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly 1400 U.S. Fed's Bernanke testifies 2350 Japan Bank lending yy May 2350 Japan GDP revised qq Jan PRICES Precious metals prices 0026 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1624.64 7.21 +0.45 3.89 Spot Silver 29.50 0.13 +0.44 6.54 Spot Platinum 1458.75 2.15 +0.15 4.72 Spot Palladium 626.75 3.52 +0.56 -3.95 COMEX GOLD AUG2 1626.40 -7.80 -0.48 3.80 3266 COMEX SILVER JUL2 29.49 0.00 +0.01 5.64 1521 Euro/Dollar 1.2572 Dollar/Yen 79.23 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen)