* Gold slides as investors unwind bets on US monetary easing
* Bullion hit harder than equities, commods as QE hopes fade
* Some put option buying seen to limit downside risk
* Options of mining stocks point to renewed selling
* Coming up: U.S. international trade data Friday
By Frank Tang
NEW YORK, June 7 Gold dropped nearly 2 percent
o n T hursday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
offered few hints of further monetary stimulus, prompting
investors to unwind bullish bets on expected easing after last
week's dismal U.S. payrolls report.
Bullion was hit particularly hard compared to equities and
other commodities, as it has been heavily used by institutional
investors to hedge against the economic uncertainties brought by
monetary easing. The metal has about halved its gains built on
last Friday's jobs data.
Gold has so far this year performed as a fickle indicator to
stimulus programs by central banks. It was up 15 percent earlier
this year after the Fed said it would keep interest rates near
zero for the next several years, but it had only wiped out all
yearly gains on disappointment about a lack of monetary easing.
"The market was obviously looking for more conviction, but
Bernanke is not willing to commit one way or another," said
Anthony Neglia, president of Tower Trading and a COMEX gold
options floor trader.
"We hit a major wall not being able to get above $1,650
earlier. If we break below $1,580 convincingly, we are heading
$1,500 bound," Neglia said.
Spot gold was down 1.7 percent at $1,589.30 an ounce
by 2:38 p.m. EDT ( 1838 GMT), off an earlier high of $1,628.80 an
ounce.
U.S. COMEX gold futures for August delivery settled
down $46.20 an ounce to $1,588. Trading volume was around 20
percent above its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data
showed, easily the higher turnover for this week.
Gold retreated $40 from its early highs after Bernanke said
the U.S. central bank was ready to shield the economy if
financial troubles mount but offered few hints that further
monetary stimulus was imminent. Earlier, gold rose after China
surprised markets with its first interest rate cut since the
2008 global financial crisis.
GOLD MINING STOCKS BEARISH
On the option front, some investors tried to limit further
downside risks by trading July $1,600 put options earlier in the
session, but volatility remained subdued despite the futures'
sell-off.
Precious metals mining stocks as a group measured by the
Gold & Silver index, which was down 10 percent for the
year, could face renewed selling pressure after it has jumped
around 15 percent in the last three weeks.
A large put spread in the July expiry of the Market Vectors
Gold Miners exchange-traded fund suggests one investor may be
positioning for the price of the ETF to reverse recent gains and
potentially slump to a fresh multi-year low by expiration, said
Interactive Brokers Group options analyst Caitlin Duffy.
Technical selling also accelerated losses as the metal
attempted to extend gains into key resistance in the $1,650 area
in the last several sessions but had failed each time.
Silver was down 2.7 percent at $28.58 an ounce,
wiping out most of its previous session's gains based on
improved economic sentiment and Wall Street and industrial
metals' rallies.
Spot platinum fell 1.4 percent to $1,436.24 an ounce,
while spot palladium inched down 0.3 percent to $621.22
an ounce.
2:38 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold AUG 1588.00 -46.20 -2.8 1579.40 1630.70 232,969
US Silver JUL 28.529 -0.959 -3.3 28.360 29.675 69,510
US Plat JUL 1440.90 -28.30 -1.9 1436.00 1471.20 6,996
US Pall SEP 625.75 -7.05 -1.1 620.00 632.80 2,402
Gold 1589.30 -28.13 -1.7 1578.70 1628.80
Silver 28.580 -0.790 -2.7 28.430 29.690
Platinum 1436.24 -20.36 -1.4 1439.85 1466.99
Palladium 621.22 -2.01 -0.3 622.66 629.75
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 243,834 209,378 195,756 23.56 -0.15
US Silver 87,400 50,260 52,906 33.2 -0.23
US Platinum 7,651 7,841 7,961 18 0.00
US Palladium 2,460 5,795 4,573
(Additional reporting by Jan Harvey in London; Editing by
Marguerita Choy and Gunna Dickson)