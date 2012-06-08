* Stop-loss selling pushes gold down more than 1 percent * Spot gold may retreat to $1,531.49/oz - technicals * Coming Up: U.S. CFTC commitment of traders, weekly; 1930 GMT (Adds details; updates prices) By Rujun Shen SINGAPORE, June 8 Gold fell more than 1 percent on Friday, extending a sell-off from the previous session when the U.S. central bank chief gave no hint on imminent stimulus, disappointing investors and dampening the appeal of gold as a hedge against monetary easing. COMEX gold led the decline earlier in the day as stop-loss selling kicked in when prices traded lower around $1,580 level, traders said. "Everybody put their orders in and that triggered a waterfall of stops," said a Singapore-based trader. Prices have since pared some losses, with spot gold up from a one-week low of $1,561.44 to $1,571.29 by 0651 GMT, down 1.1 percent from the previous close. Gold was headed for a 3.4-percent weekly decline. The U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery tumbled nearly 2 percent to an intra-day low of $1,556.4, and recovered some losses to $1,572.70. Gold bulls had hoped for U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke to signal further monetary easing, especially after last Friday's U.S. employment data showed a surprisingly weak job market. But Bernanke refrained from hinting at any short-term aid, though he said the central bank was ready to shield the economy if financial troubles mounted. "Gold bulls were very disappointed by the Bernanke testimony yesterday," said Lynette Tan, an analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore, but added that given the grim situation in the euro zone and less-than-robust data out of the United States in recent weeks, the Fed may take up easing. German exports and imports fell sharply in April, in the latest sign that Europe's largest economy is beginning to feel the chill from the debt crisis in the single currency bloc. Chancellor Angela Merkel said Europe was ready to act to ensure stability in the euro zone as Spain's credit rating was cut by three notches on Thursday amid expectations it may soon seek EU help for banks beset by bad debts. The euro lost half a percent against the dollar while the greenback strengthened against a basket of currencies, putting pressure on dollar-priced commodities. Spot silver fell 1.3 percent to $28.20, on course for a 1.6 percent decline from a week earlier, its sharpest weekly fall in four weeks. Investors shrugged off a surprise interest cut by China, as the world's second-largest economy tries to combat faltering growth. Precious metals prices 0651 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1571.29 -17.86 -1.12 0.48 Spot Silver 28.20 -0.38 -1.33 1.84 Spot Platinum 1416.24 -17.91 -1.25 1.67 Spot Palladium 610.22 -8.26 -1.34 -6.48 COMEX GOLD AUG2 1572.70 -15.30 -0.96 0.38 33088 COMEX SILVER JUL2 28.18 -0.35 -1.24 0.93 7686 Euro/Dollar 1.2486 Dollar/Yen 79.27 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Miral Fahmy)