SINGAPORE, June 11 Gold rose on Monday, after
euro zone finance ministers agreed to help Spain's frail banks
over the weekend, buoying riskier assets and the euro while
pressuring the dollar.
* Spot gold gained more than half a percent to
$1,602.65 an ounce by 0032 GMT, after losing nearly 2 percent
last week.
* The most-active U.S. gold futures contract for August
delivery rose as much as 1.1 percent to $1,609.3 earlier
in the day, before paring some gains to $1,603.8.
* Euro zone finance ministers agreed on Saturday to lend
Spain up to 100 billion euros ($125 billion) to shore up its
teetering banks and Madrid said it would specify precisely how
much it needs once independent audits report in just over a
week.
* The Spain aid deal boosted riskier assets. In early Asian
hours, equities, oil and base metals all moved higher.
* Money managers raised their net length in U.S. gold and
futures by more than 27 percent to 98,426
contracts in the week ended June 5, posting the biggest weekly
rise since September 2009.
* Speculative net longs in silver also surged,
up a third to 6,549 contracts from 4,912 contracts a week
earlier -- the lowest level since November 2008.
* Spot silver surged nearly 2 percent to an intra-day
high of $29, before easing to $28.89.
* Platinum group metals also staged sizable gains, with spot
platinum up 1.8 percent to $1,448 and spot palladium
up nearly 2 percent at $621.72.
* China's inflation dipped to a two-year low in May while
economic activity remained weak, reinforcing expectation that
further policy easing could be in the pipeline to head off a
sharper slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.
* U.S. stock index futures pointed to steep gains on Sunday,
looking to extend Wall Street's recent rally after euro zone
finance ministers agreed on an aid package to help Spain.
* The euro jumped more than 1 percent from Friday's close on
the Spain deal, while the dollar lost nearly 0.8 percent against
a basket of currencies.
Precious metals prices 0032 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1602.65 8.80 +0.55 2.48
Spot Silver 28.89 0.41 +1.44 4.33
Spot Platinum 1448.00 26.00 +1.83 3.95
Spot Palladium 621.72 12.07 +1.98 -4.72
COMEX GOLD AUG2 1603.80 12.40 +0.78 2.36 6160
COMEX SILVER JUL2 28.87 0.40 +1.40 3.42 2342
Euro/Dollar 1.2627
Dollar/Yen 79.54
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Ed Davies)