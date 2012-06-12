SINGAPORE, June 12 Gold edged lower on Tuesday
for the first time in two sessions but losses were limited
because investors, who now doubt the effectiveness of the euro
zone's bailout plan for Spain's banks, still believed in gold's
safe-haven status.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold lost 0.3 percent to $1,589.89 an ounce by
0032 GMT.
* U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery also
inched down 0.3 percent, to $1,591.40.
* The initial euphoria in the financial market over the euro
zone's decision to shore up Spain's banking sector quickly
fizzled, as investors worried about the bailout's impact on
public debt.
* Riskier assets, including equities, base metals and oil,
slid as the market sentiment soured, outpacing losses in
precious metals.
* Spanish and Italian bond yields rose after the short-lived
relief rally.
* Investors are waiting for the Greek elections on June 17,
which could decide Greece's future in the euro zone with voters
split over a 130 billion euro international bailout which has
kept afloat the economy.
* European finance officials have discussed limiting the
size of withdrawals from ATM machines, imposing border checks
and introducing euro zone capital controls as a worst-case
scenario should Athens decide to leave the euro.
* Atlanta Federal Reserve President Dennis Lockhart said on
Monday he was not convinced that current economic circumstances
call for additional monetary easing "quite yet."
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks fell on Monday as Europe's aid package for
Spanish banks did little to alleviate investor concerns about
the euro zone's finances and a slowdown in the wider global
economy.
* The euro held steady against the dollar on Tuesday, after
erasing strong gains in the previous session as the relief
brought by Spain's bank bailout deal quickly gave way to worries
over the euro zone debt crisis.
DATA/EVENTS
0530 India Industrial Output yy Apr
1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly
1230 U.S. Import prices mm May
1800 U.S. Federal budget,$ May
2350 Japan Machinery orders April
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0032 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1589.89 -5.06 -0.32 1.67
Spot Silver 28.38 -0.12 -0.42 2.49
Spot Platinum 1426.24 -10.04 -0.70 2.39
Spot Palladium 616.72 -0.33 -0.05 -5.48
COMEX GOLD AUG2 1591.40 -5.40 -0.34 1.57 3468
COMEX SILVER JUL2 28.36 -0.26 -0.91 1.58 605
Euro/Dollar 1.2479
Dollar/Yen 79.23
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; editing by Miral Fahmy)