* Strong physical demand after recent pullback helps
* Uncertainty over euro debt crisis boosts gold buying
* Interest in COMEX July options high
* Coming up: U.S. producer prices Wednesday
By Frank Tang
NEW YORK, June 12 Gold rose for a third
consecutive session o n T uesday as physical bullion buying and
the accumulation of bullish bets linked to uncertainty over the
euro zone debt crisis helped the metal recover from early
losses.
Bullion, which veered away from its positive correlation
with riskier assets in the previous session, tracked gains in
U.S. equities and the euro following their declines on Monday
when some investors said the European financial rescue of
Spanish banks was too small.
Signs of a worsening European crisis, surging Spanish bond
yields and a key election in Greece on Sunday prompted investors
to seek refuge in the safe-haven metal. Some bought gold after
they digested the $125 million Spanish bailout package which
would provide the markets with additional liquidity.
"We've seen demand pick up on the physical side here. Every
time we dipped dramatically below $1,600, the market remains
well supported," said David Meger, director of metals trading at
Vision Financial Markets.
Spot gold rose 0.6 percent to $1,605.10 an ounce by
2:32 p.m. EDT (1832 GMT), its biggest one-day gain since June 1.
U.S. gold futures for August delivery settled up $17
an ounce at $1,613.80, with trading volume about 40 percent
below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed.
Bullion fell earlier in the session after data showed U.S.
import prices recorded their largest decline in nearly two years
in May, a sign of weakening global demand for goods.
However, a brief rally in the euro at around 9
a.m. appeared to spark gold's gains.
JITTERS BEFORE GREECE ELECTION
COMEX gold option floor trader Jonathan Jossen said there
was strong short-term interest in the COMEX July options which
expire in two weeks.
Traders also reported fund buying in deep out-of-the-market
calls, other bullish strategies including bull-call spreading
and volatility plays such as straddles.
The metal saw some safe-haven bids from jittery investors
after Austria's finance minister said Italy may need a financial
rescue because of its high borrowing costs, and as Spain's bond
yields rose to their highest levels since the euro's launch in
1999.
"Spain, Italy and Greece are the three reasons why gold
should become more attractive because there is a lot of fear out
there about what could happen next," said Bill O'Neill, partner
of LOGIC Advisors, a commodities-focused wealth manager.
Greece's general election on Sunday could also derail the
region's effort to prevent the crisis from escalating. Some said
this could send global financial markets into a tailspin and
drag gold lower.
Among other precious metals, silver was up 1 percent
at $28.79 an ounce. Spot platinum climbed 0.7 percent to
$1,445.74 an ounce, while spot palladium gained 0.7
percent to $621.25 an ounce.
2:32 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold AUG 1613.80 17.00 1.1 1586.40 1618.90 136,008
US Silver JUL 28.949 0.333 1.2 28.315 29.050 39,248
US Plat JUL 1454.40 5.10 0.4 1423.90 1456.70 7,593
US Pall SEP 624.25 -0.90 -0.1 615.05 626.25 1,787
Gold 1605.10 10.15 0.6 1587.20 1617.40
Silver 28.790 0.290 1.0 28.380 29.030
Platinum 1445.74 9.46 0.7 1428.25 1453.24
Palladium 621.25 4.20 0.7 617.43 623.75
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 142,121 216,082 196,771 23.27 0.15
US Silver 49,958 49,353 54,135 32.38 0.37
US Platinum 9,181 8,249 7,985 18 0.00
US Palladium 1,918 5,736 4,549
(Additional reporting by Jan Harvey in London; Editing by Alden
Bentley and Jim Marshall)