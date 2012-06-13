SINGAPORE, June 13 Gold traded little changed on
Wednesday, retaining gains from the previous session as
investors stayed nervous over Spain's finance after the
country's borrowing costs rose to euro-era highs.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,609.09 an ounce
by 0044 GMT, after rising 0.8 percent in the previous session.
* U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery
edged down 0.2 percent to $1,610.50.
* Spanish 10-year bond yields hit their highest in the
history of the euro zone on Tuesday, edging closer to the 7
percent danger level and fuelling worries over whether Madrid
will be able to keep tapping bond markets after a banking
bailout.
* This followed euro zone finance ministers' agreement over
the weekend to lend up to 100 billion euros to Spain's ailing
banks, as investors remained skittish over Madrid's finance.
* Fitch Ratings downgraded 18 Spanish banks less than a week
after the agency cut the country's sovereign debt rating.
* Italian bond yields also rose before an auction on
Thursday. Austria's finance minister said Italy may need a
financial rescue because of its high borrowing costs, drawing a
sharp denial from the Italian prime minister.
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks took their cues from Europe's troubled debt
markets on Tuesday, staging a comeback rally to end up more than
1 percent as Spanish bond yields came off euro-era record highs.
* The euro traded nearly flat against the dollar on
Wednesday, giving up gains from the previous session.
DATA/EVENTS
0900 EZ Industrial production yy Apr
1130 India M3 Money Supply
1230 U.S. PPI inflation yy, NSA May
1230 U.S. Producer prices mm May
1230 U.S. Producer prices, core mm May
1230 U.S. Producer prices, core yy May
1230 U.S. Retail sales mm May
1400 U.S. Business inventories mm Apr
2100 N.Zealand Cen Bank Interest Rate
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0044 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1609.09 -0.41 -0.03 2.90
Spot Silver 28.86 -0.08 -0.28 4.23
Spot Platinum 1450.74 3.61 +0.25 4.15
Spot Palladium 618.63 -1.77 -0.29 -5.19
COMEX GOLD AUG2 1610.50 -3.30 -0.20 2.79 2027
COMEX SILVER JUL2 28.83 -0.12 -0.41 3.28 450
Euro/Dollar 1.2497
Dollar/Yen 79.60
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)