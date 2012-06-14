* Price gains limited after cenbank coordination news * U.S. data raises hopes of more Fed easing * Spain, Italy debt fears, Greek election boost haven bids * Volatility in gold elevated on Fed easing speculation * Coming up: U.S. consumer sentiment on Friday (Adds central banks' action plan re Greece, paragraph 5, updates market activity) By Frank Tang NEW YORK, June 14 Gold rose in a seesaw session o n T hursday, extending its rise to a fifth consecutive day as weak U.S. economic data and a key weekend vote in Greece prompted bullion investors to cautiously add bullish bets. Some safe-haven bids lifted the metal as Spain and Italy, two large euro zone economies plagued by debt problems, promised new measures to fix their public finances while soaring borrowing costs raised new alarms. Gold also drew support from U.S. data showing that new claims for jobless benefits rose and consumer prices fell in May. Those readings are seen opening the door wider for the Federal Reserve to help an economy that appears to be weakening. "The data out this morning reignited the possibility of further U.S. easing, and that's supportive to gold. The market has been characterized with a lot of volatility due to market speculations about Federal Reserve monetary easing," said James Steel, metals analyst at HSBC. Bullion added slight gains late in the U.S. trading session after G20 officials told Reuters that central banks from major economies stand ready to take steps to stabilize financial markets and prevent a credit squeeze should the outcome of Greek elections on Sunday cause tumultuous trading. Spot gold was up 0.5 percent at $1,624.79 an ounce by 3:40 p.m. EDT (1940 GMT). U.S. COMEX gold futures for August delivery settled up 20 cents at $1,619.60, with trading volume 40 percent below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. Spot gold's volatility was magnified as markets positioned themselves ahead of the election in Greece on Sunday, dealers said. The vote could lead to Athens' exit from the euro zone and reverse a 130 billion euro ($164 billion) bailout. FED EASING HOPES UP, CPI FALLS Earlier on Thursday, a U.S. government report showed consumer prices dropped 0.3 percent last month, the sharpest decline since December 2008. Low inflation is typically bearish for gold, but it also gives the Fed more room to stimulate the economy, increasing bullion's investment appeal. Gold has gained nearly 2 percent so far this week, underpinned by speculation the Fed would unveil a new asset-purchase program, known as quantitative easing, after Wednesday's weak retail and wholesale inflation data. The metal had rallied as much as 15 percent after the Fed in January said it would keep interest rates near zero until at least late 2014. Gold has since tumbled several times, however, after Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke mentioned no further easing in his congressional testimonies. Year to date, gold is up about 3.5 percent. Kazakhstan's central bank on Wednesday said it planned to boost the share of gold in its currency reserves, fueling speculation other emerging-market economies will follow the Central Asian country's lead due to risks in major currencies such as the euro and the U.S. dollar. Among other precious metals, silver was down 1 percent at $28.65 an ounce, while spot platinum rose 2.2 percent to $1,491.74 an ounce and spot palladium gained 2.4 percent to $632.25 an ounce. 3:40 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold AUG 1619.60 0.20 0.0 1610.40 1629.00 133,041 US Silver JUL 28.407 -0.534 -1.8 28.150 29.075 40,712 US Plat JUL 1487.60 20.80 1.4 1458.00 1494.80 11,854 US Pall SEP 634.90 11.60 1.9 617.80 639.95 2,467 Gold 1624.79 7.71 0.5 1610.35 1627.39 Silver 28.650 -0.280 -1.0 28.240 29.100 Platinum 1491.74 32.26 2.2 1461.00 1492.24 Palladium 632.25 14.92 2.4 619.95 633.25 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 139,784 216,279 196,767 25.24 1.98 US Silver 47,009 50,322 53,713 34.04 0.42 US Platinum 14,075 8,686 8,063 18 0.00 US Palladium 2,503 5,685 4,477 ($1 = 0.7939 euros) (Additional reporting Veronica Brown and Jan Harvey in London; Editing by Dale Hudson, Bob Burgdorfer and Jim Marshall)