SINGAPORE, June 15 Gold was flat on Friday after
five straight days of gains, supported by hopes for monetary
easing after sluggish U.S. data, while investors were looking to
a key vote in Greece on the weekend that could unleash havoc in
financial markets.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold traded nearly flat at $1,621.79 an ounce
by 0052 GMT, on course for a 1.8-percent gain from a week
earlier.
* The U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery
edged up 0.2 percent to $1,623.30.
* New claims for U.S. state jobless benefits rose for the
fifth time in six weeks and consumer prices fell in May, opening
the door wider for the U.S. Federal Reserve to help an economy
that shows signs of weakening.
* Authorities in the world's major economies are preparing
for a possible market storm or public panic after cliffhanger
Greek elections on Sunday, officials said on Thursday, should
radical leftists win and cast doubt on the nation's future in
the euro zone.
* Spot platinum rose to a one-month high of
$1,495.43, before easing slightly to $1,488.38. The metal was
headed for a 4.7-percent weekly rise, its strongest since late
January.
* Spot palladium hit $637.75, its highest since early
May. It was last up 1 percent at $636.19, poised for a 4-percent
climb on the week, its biggest weekly rise in nearly five
months.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks jumped on Thursday on the news that central
banks are standing by to stabilise markets.
* The euro retained gains from the previous session.
DATA/EVENTS
0900 EZ Eurostat trade nsa, EUR Apr
0900 EZ Employment Q1
1315 U.S. Industrial production May
1355 U.S. TR/U.Mich Prelim consumer sentiment June
1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0052 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1621.79 -0.51 -0.03 3.71
Spot Silver 28.62 0.03 +0.10 3.36
Spot Platinum 1488.38 1.85 +0.12 6.85
Spot Palladium 636.19 6.31 +1.00 -2.50
COMEX GOLD AUG2 1623.30 3.70 +0.23 3.61 1851
COMEX SILVER JUL2 28.59 0.18 +0.64 2.42 324
Euro/Dollar 1.2617
Dollar/Yen 79.45
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Joseph Radford)