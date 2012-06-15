* Gold on 6th day of gains, longest winning streak since Aug * Eyes on Greek election; Spain and Italy risks high * U.S. jobless claims rose for fifth time in six weeks * Coming up: U.S. industrial production, May; 1315 GMT (Adds details; updates prices) By Rujun Shen SINGAPORE, June 15 Gold climbed for a sixth straight session on Friday, as more data pointed to a slower U.S. recovery, opening the door wider for the Federal Reserve to ease further, which would help burnish gold's appeal as an inflation hedge. Bullion has also seen some safe-haven inflows in recent days due to the rising risk of financial market turmoil in the event of a messy Greek exit from the euro zone bloc. Many investors were on the sidelines ahead of Greece's vote on Sunday that could determine its future in the bloc. Authorities in the world's major economies are preparing for a possible market storm or public panic after the elections should radical leftists win. "It probably won't be a catastrophic weekend, though from a risk/reward perspective I think people are steering clear of markets where they can," said a Singapore-based trader. Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,624.86 an ounce by 0632 GMT and has put on some 2 percent over the past six sessions, its longest winning streak since August. The U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery gained 0.4 percent to $1,626. New claims for U.S. state jobless benefits rose for the fifth time in six weeks and consumer prices fell in May, data showed. PROBLEMS BEYOND GREECE Spanish benchmark bond yields rose above the dangerous 7 percent level on Thursday, while Italy's bond auction on Thursday met with better-than-expected demand though borrowing costs rose sharply. "The more pressing issue is the bigger economies that really matter -- Spain and Italy, which have serious problems that are reflected in bond market yields," said Dominic Schnider, an analyst at UBS Wealth Management in Singapore. "The high yields indicate we need to see dramatic reforms, and here the big risks lie." Spot platinum rose to a one-month high of $1,498.5, breaching its 50-day moving average at around $1,495. The metal traded up 0.4 percent at $1,491.99, headed for a weekly rise of almost 5 percent. The gold-platinum spread stood near its 2-1/2-week low, at $133.20 an ounce, down 30 percent from a five-month high above $190 hit this month. Spot palladium hit $639.25, its highest since early May. It was up 1.2 percent at $637.72, poised for a 4.8 percent climb on the week. Platinum group metals got a lift from data showing strong growth in China's car sales in May. Precious metals prices 0632 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1624.86 2.56 +0.16 3.90 Spot Silver 28.72 0.13 +0.45 3.72 Spot Platinum 1491.99 5.46 +0.37 7.11 Spot Palladium 637.72 7.84 +1.24 -2.27 COMEX GOLD AUG2 1626.00 6.40 +0.40 3.78 10589 COMEX SILVER JUL2 28.69 0.28 +1.00 2.78 2973 Euro/Dollar 1.2630 Dollar/Yen 78.87 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Edwina Gibbs)