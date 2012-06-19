* Longest winning streak in almost a year
* Gold to test resistance at $1,640.50-technicals
By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, June 19 Gold rose for an eighth
consecutive session on Tuesday, its longest winning streak in
almost a year, on hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve may launch more
measures to stimulate the world's largest economy.
Bullion, which has added about 3 percent in eight sessions,
also drew support from the debt crisis in Europe with initial
euphoria over a victory for pro-bailout parties in Greece giving
way to persistent concerns over Spain and its banking sector.
Gold hit an intraday high of $1,630.59 an ounce and
was steady at $1,628.76 an ounce by 0603 GMT. Gold rallied to a
record of around $1,920 in 2011, when investors turned to the
metal as a safe haven during the debt crisis in Europe.
"Ahead of the FOMC meeting, gold bugs will watch for signs
of more quantitative easing or an extension of Operation Twist
when it ends this month," said Lynette Tan, an analyst with
Phillip Futures in Singapore.
"A failure to confirm more asset purchase or the like could
see gold dropping again. For the moment, we expect policy
decisions from the Fed to influence gold price more than risk
appetite linked to the euro crisis."
Previous rounds of asset purchases by the Fed to drive down
interest rates and stimulate the economy had weakened the U.S.
dollar, boosted global stock markets and burnished gold's appeal
as a hedge against inflation.
The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) releases a policy
statement at the end of its two-day meeting on Wednesday. The
Fed's current "Operation Twist" programme, which involves buying
long-term debt and funding the purchase by selling short-term
notes, is scheduled to expire at the end of June.
U.S. gold for August delivery added $2.70 an ounce
to $1,629.70 an ounce.
The Fed appears increasingly likely to offer more monetary
stimulus despite political opposition, internal reticence and
concerns about whether it will be effective, economists say.
Gold jumped to its highest level in 2012 around $1,790 in
February after the Fed at the time said it would keep interest
rates near zero until at least the end of 2014. But prices have
shed about 9 percent since then on no signs of further easing.
The euro recouped some losses sustained after Spain's
borrowing costs spiked to euro-era highs, but gains were capped
ahead of a debt sale which is likely to see Madrid's borrowing
costs rise even more.
Under pressure from financial markets and anxious world
leaders, Europe agreed on Monday to move towards a more
integrated banking system to stem a debt crisis that threatens
the survival of the euro.
At a Group of 20 summit of the world's leading
industrialized and developing economies in Mexico, Germany and
its big euro zone partners took the unusual step of spelling out
in detail measures to complete the economic and monetary union
they launched to great fanfare 13 years ago.
Trading was lacklustre in the physical market due to wild
swings in spot prices, but there was a bit of selling of gold
scraps from Thailand, dealers said.
"The price keeps changing, so that has discouraged customers
from coming into the market. One moment it's down, and then it's
up again," a dealer in Singapore said.
Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund
(ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust climbed by 0.33 percent
on Monday from Friday, while that of the largest silver-backed
ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust rose by 0.62 percent
for the same period.
Precious metals prices 0603 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1628.76 0.82 +0.05 4.15
Spot Silver 28.77 0.06 +0.21 3.90
Spot Platinum 1483.25 7.95 +0.54 6.48
Spot Palladium 626.00 -1.08 -0.17 -4.06
COMEX GOLD AUG2 1629.70 2.70 +0.17 4.01 8312
COMEX SILVER JUL2 28.74 0.06 +0.22 2.94 1765
Euro/Dollar 1.2607
Dollar/Yen 78.98
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
