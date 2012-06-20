SINGAPORE, June 20 Gold ticked higher on Wednesday on speculative buying driven by hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve may extend its long-term bond-buying programme to stimulate the economy, a move which would boost bullion's appeal as a safe haven. The Federal Open Market Committee will release a policy statement at the end of its meeting on Wednesday. The current "Operation Twist" programme, which involves buying long-term debt and funding the purchase by selling short-term notes, is scheduled to expire this month. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose $2.99 an ounce to $1,619.59 an ounce by 0016 GMT. Gold jumped to its highest level in 2012 of around $1,790 in February after the Fed at the time said it would keep interest rates near zero until the end of 2014 at the earliest. * U.S. gold futures for August delivery fell $2.20 an ounce to $1,621.00 an ounce. * Europe won support from world leaders on Tuesday for an ambitious but slow-moving overhaul of the euro zone, even as pressure built in financial markets for quicker solutions to its debt crisis that threatens the world economy. * Jewellers in Thailand cashed in gold as global prices extended gains for an eighth consecutive session on Tuesday, while a weaker rupee curbed buying interest in India, the world's main consumer. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Japan's Nikkei share average advanced in early trade on Wednesday, also on growing speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve will launch a new round of stimulus. * The euro rallied against the U.S. dollar and Japanese yen on Tuesday, buoyed by positive news out of Greece and as a run-up in Wall Street stocks encouraged investors to take on riskier positions. * U.S. crude futures steadied on Wednesday around $84 a barrel after a gain of 0.9 percent in the previous session. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 Germany Producer prices for May 1630 U.S. FOMC rate decision 1815 Federal Reserve Chairman Bernanke news conference PRICES Precious metals prices 0016 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1619.59 2.99 +0.18 3.57 Spot Silver 28.43 0.05 +0.18 2.67 Spot Platinum 1479.95 7.10 +0.48 6.24 Spot Palladium 624.78 0.65 +0.10 -4.25 COMEX GOLD AUG2 1621.00 -2.20 -0.14 3.46 2170 COMEX SILVER JUL2 28.39 0.02 +0.06 1.68 1900 Euro/Dollar 1.2673 Dollar/Yen 79.06 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)