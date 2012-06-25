SINGAPORE, June 25 Gold tracked equities higher
on Monday after falling more than 3 percent last week, but gains
could be limited by a steady U.S. dollar and worries about
deflation which could sap investors' interest in the precious
metal.
Inflation fears have helped fuel several years of strong
gains for gold, but now investors are starting to worry about
deflation after reports last week showed signs of slowing
economic activity around the world.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold added $1.70 to $1,573.14 an ounce by 0041
- well below a record of about $1,920 hit in 2011, when
investors turned to the metal as a safe haven during the debt
crisis in Europe.
* U.S. gold for August delivery rose $7.30 to
$1,574.20 an ounce.
* Greece's new prime minister and incoming finance minister,
who have been ill, will miss this week's EU summit when Athens
will propose easing the terms of its bailout and international
lenders have had to postpone a first meeting with the team.
* Gold imports to India fell by $6.2 billion in the first
two months of the current fiscal that began in April, compared
with the year-ago period, finance secretary R.S. Gujral said on
Friday.
MARKET NEWS
* Currency markets got off to a subdued start on Monday,
with the safe-haven U.S. dollar holding on to most of last
week's gains ahead of another European summit that could take
the region a step closer to containing its debt crisis.
* Japan's Nikkei share average edged higher in early trade
as exporters benefited from a softening in the yen on the back
of improving funding for European banks.
* U.S. crude futures rose for a second straight session
after the threat of a storm shut nearly a quarter of the
country's offshore crude and gas output in the Gulf of Mexico.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1230 U.S. Chicago Fed National Activity index May
1400 U.S. New home sales May
1430 U.S. Dallas Fed Texas Manufacturing index May
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0041 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1573.14 1.70 +0.11 0.60
Spot Silver 26.70 -0.14 -0.52 -3.58
Spot Platinum 1434.45 7.00 +0.49 2.98
Spot Palladium 607.95 3.95 +0.65 -6.83
COMEX GOLD AUG2 1574.20 7.30 +0.47 0.47 4412
COMEX SILVER JUL2 26.64 -0.03 -0.10 -4.59 2769
Euro/Dollar 1.2533
Dollar/Yen 80.42
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Chris Gallagher)