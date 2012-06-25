* Gold stays above $1,571/oz, bounces from intraday lows
* Deflation worries sap appetite for gold
* Not much movement in physical market
* Coming Up: U.S. new home sales May; 1400 GMT
(Updates prices)
By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, June 25 Gold prices held steady above
$1,571 per ounce on Monday after falling more than 3 percent
last week, but a firm U.S. dollar and deflation worries
triggered by a global economic slowdown were expected to keep a
lid on gains.
Inflation fears helped gold stretch its winning run to an
11th year in 2011, but investors are now starting to worry about
deflation after recent reports showed signs of slowing global
economic activity, already dented by the debt crisis in Europe.
Physical dealers, who have seen limited buying interest in
recent weeks, said a slowdown in the global economy could force
jewellers, investors and speculators to tighten their purses.
Gold was steady at $1,571.59 an ounce by 0629 GMT
after an early drop to around $1,567 spurred bargain buying from
speculators, which sent prices to an intraday high around
$1,576. Bullion has shed most of its early gains and is trading
almost flat for the year.
"For the moment, I would say that without any market-moving
news, gold will probably be rangebound. I see support at about
$1,523 and the next resistance at $1,600," said Lynette Tan,
Phillip Futures analyst Lynette Tan in Singapore.
"I think for the week ahead, people will still watch the EU
summit for price direction of equities and gold."
Having once hoped this week's summit could be a turning
point for the EU debt crisis, financial markets seemed to have
toned down expectations of concrete progress. The key meeting
will be missed by both Greece's new prime minister and finance
minister due to illness.
Gold hit a lifetime high of about $1,920 in 2011, when
investors turned to the metal as a safe haven during the debt
crisis in Europe. But this year, declines in other markets have
caused investors to sell gold for cash, sending prices to the
lowest in more than four months at $1,527 in mid-May.
U.S. gold for August delivery $5.80 an ounce to
$1,572.70.
Bullish hedge funds and speculators modestly boosted their
bullish bets on commodity prices for a second week, data showed
on Friday, leaving them more exposed to biggest rout in raw
material prices this year.
Managed money longs boosted their net longs in gold by 4,962
to 104,646 lots in the week up to June 19, the highest level
since the first week of May.
In other markets, shares in Asia slipped on Monday and the
dollar rose as concerns about faltering global growth and
Europe's debt crisis curbed investor confidence.
In the physical market, premiums for gold bars were
unchanged at 80 cents to the spot London prices in Singapore,
although there were offers at 50 cents.
"There's not much movement here. It's also strange there's
so much hype about the EU and the U.S., yet no-one has a clue
what to do," said a dealer in Singapore.
Investors were frustrated by the U.S. Federal Reserve's
decision last week to extend its "Operation Twist" programme
aimed at lowering long-term interest rates instead of a new
outright bond purchase scheme.
Precious metals prices 0629 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1571.59 0.15 +0.01 0.50
Spot Silver 26.86 0.02 +0.07 -3.00
Spot Platinum 1435.24 7.79 +0.55 3.03
Spot Palladium 606.35 2.35 +0.39 -7.07
COMEX GOLD AUG2 1572.70 5.80 +0.37 0.38 14300
COMEX SILVER JUL2 26.79 0.13 +0.48 -4.03 7611
Euro/Dollar 1.2528
Dollar/Yen 80.12
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
