* Gold off intraday high
* Trading muted in physical markets
* Coming Up: U.S. durable goods orders; 1230 GMT
(Updates prices, adds quotes)
By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, June 27 Gold reversed early gains on
Wednesday, extending previous session's losses, as deflation
fears took over on concerns European leaders may fail to come up
with concrete measures to solve the region's debt crisis at this
week's summit.
Gold, typically seen as a hedge against inflation, has seen
an unbeaten 11-year winning run till 2011, but markets are now
worried that slowing global economic activity could force
jewellers, investors and speculators to curb spending.
"I guess some people are getting pessimistic about the
outcome. You cannot really expect too much coming out of the
summit," said Yuichi Ikemizu, branch manager for Standard Bank
in Tokyo.
"We could see some more selling, maybe, but I think the
$1,550 level should hold. I don't really expect it to go down to
$1,500."
Gold hit a high around $1,574 an ounce and was at
$1,569.54 by 0611 GMT, down $2.24. It hit a low around $1,567 on
Tuesday after German Chancellor Angela Merkel sought to bury
once and for all the idea of common euro zone bonds to deal with
the debt problems.
U.S. gold for August delivery fell $4.50 an ounce to
$1,570.40. Trading volume was very thin at around 7,900 lots,
versus around 100,000 lots at the close on Tuesday.
Gold hit a record of about $1,920 in 2011, when investors
turned to the metal as a safe haven during the debt crisis in
Europe. But this year, declines in other markets have caused
investors to sell gold for cash, sending prices to the lowest in
more than four months at $1,527 in mid-May.
Asian shares rose on Wednesday but the euro was capped as
hopes faded that this week's summit would deliver concrete
measures to ease euro zone's sovereign debt crisis.
A firm dollar has also weighed on gold. The dollar index
, which measures the strength of the greenback against a
basket of currencies, is on track for a more than 4 percent gain
this quarter, while cash gold is set for a near 6 percent drop.
Overall trading was muted in the physical markets in
Singapore and Hong Kong as dealers turned their attention to the
summit in Europe.
"The jewellery sector is quiet even though prices have come
down. It doesn't help much," said a dealer in Hong Kong, who
offered gold bars at premiums of $1 to the spot London prices.
Dealers in Singapore said that Thailand, which had bought
gold on a price dip earlier this week, was absent. "The price is
neither up nor down. It's stuck in a range and there's not even
buying or selling today," said a dealer.
Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund
(ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust, and that of the largest
silver-backed ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust,
remained unchanged on Tuesday from Monday.
Precious metals prices 0611 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1569.54 -2.24 -0.14 0.37
Spot Silver 27.03 -0.05 -0.18 -2.38
Spot Platinum 1414.35 -5.45 -0.38 1.53
Spot Palladium 589.30 -1.70 -0.29 -9.69
COMEX GOLD AUG2 1570.40 -4.50 -0.29 0.23 7719
COMEX SILVER JUL2 26.97 -0.07 -0.25 -3.39 3270
Euro/Dollar 1.2489
Dollar/Yen 79.47
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)