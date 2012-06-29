* Gold jumps more than 1 pct, erasing June losses
* EU leaders agree to recapitalise banks from rescue fund
* Gold could match last year's record above $1,920 -analyst
(Adds physical buying, updates prices)
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, June 29 Gold rose more than 1 percent
on Friday, tracking a surge in the euro after European leaders
moved to bring down soaring borrowing costs in Italy and Spain,
helping ease fears over the region's debt crisis.
But gold is still on track to post its worst quarter since
2004, as a growing global economic slowdown from Europe to China
pushed investors to safer havens such as the dollar.
Spot gold was up 1.1 percent at $1,568.46 an ounce by
0700 GMT, after hitting a session high of $1,571.89. U.S. gold
gained 1.2 percent to $1,568.90.
Gold jumped as the dollar wilted against the euro after
leaders of the 17-nation euro zone agreed the region's rescue
funds could be used to stabilise bond markets without forcing
countries that comply with EU budget rules to adopt extra
austerity measures or economic reforms.
That provided a big relief to investors in markets from
commodities to equities, who had low expectations the ongoing
summit of European leaders would yield concrete solutions to
solve the euro zone debt crisis now running into its third year.
"It still falls short of a concrete solution, but the
removal of severe pessimism over what's going to come out of the
EU summit is driving markets higher," said Vishnu Varathan,
market economist at Mizuho Corporate Bank.
"These are very welcome steps taken forward in terms of
addressing tail risks and the imminent crisis triggered by the
banking sector that may be knocking on the door."
FIRST GAIN IN 5 MONTHS
Friday's rise has helped gold erase losses for June, and it
is on course to post its first gain in five months.
But for the second quarter, bullion is still down about 6
percent, its steepest loss since 2004.
Gold has fallen more than 12 percent from the 2012 peak of
around $1,790, and 18 percent from an all-time high above $1,920
reached in September 2011.
There is strong support for gold at $1,523, and if that
holds, the precious metal may have the momentum to match last
year's high, said Lynette Tan, an analyst at Phillip Futures.
"In the long run we're still bullish on gold. It's still
likely to hit last year's high of $1,920. The global economy is
not doing well and we expect safe-haven demand to be back for
gold," said Tan.
What would support gold's strength in the second half of
2012 would be possible further weakness in the dollar, with the
U.S. central bank likely to support a patchy recovery in the
world's top economy with more stimulus measures, analysts say.
The physical market also saw some buying from jewellers from
China and other parts of Asia, said Ronald Leung, director at
Lee Cheong Gold Dealers in Hong Kong.
Leung said premiums on gold bars in Hong Kong rose around 20
cents to about $1.20-$1.60 an ounce above London prices.
Precious metals prices 0700 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1568.46 17.71 +1.14 0.30
Spot Silver 26.85 0.51 +1.94 -3.03
Spot Platinum 1405.75 22.10 +1.60 0.92
Spot Palladium 574.19 13.29 +2.37 -12.00
COMEX GOLD AUG2 1568.90 18.50 +1.19 0.13 27985
COMEX SILVER JUL2 26.77 0.52 +1.99 -4.10 265
Euro/Dollar 1.2586
Dollar/Yen 79.57
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)