SINGAPORE, July 3 Gold prices held steady on
Tuesday, as hopes of more easing from central banks after a
string of bleak global macroeconomic data from Europe to the
United States supported bullion's appeal.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,595.79 an ounce
by 0032 GMT. U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery
traded nearly flat at $1,596.50.
* U.S. manufacturing shrank in June for the first time in
nearly three years, adding to signs of a slowdown in the
recovery but raising hopes for more easing from the Federal
Reserve.
* The disappointing U.S. data followed a string of weak
manufacturing data from Europe and Asia, suggesting the euro
zone debt crisis was reverberating throughout the global
economy.
* The U.S. Federal Reserve is ready to ratchet back its
super-easy monetary policy when the time comes so as to head off
any uncontrolled price rises, said the San Francisco Federal
Reserve Bank President John Williams.
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks edged higher on Monday, shaking off a surprise
contraction in U.S. manufacturing, which some investors took as
a signal the Federal Reserve will take more forceful actions to
boost the economy.
* The dismal data from Europe to the United States weighed
on both the euro and dollar, as the central banks are seen under
greater pressure to be more accommodative.
DATA/EVENTS
0430 Australia RBA cash rate Jul
0900 EZ Producer prices May
1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly
1200 Brazil Industrial output yy May
1400 U.S. Factory orders May
U.S. Total Vehicle Sales Jun
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0032 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1595.79 -0.89 -0.06 2.05
Spot Silver 27.48 0.00 +0.00 -0.76
Spot Platinum 1442.00 -6.75 -0.47 3.52
Spot Palladium 571.68 -0.07 -0.01 -12.39
COMEX GOLD AUG2 1596.50 -1.20 -0.08 1.90 1291
COMEX SILVER SEP2 27.47 -0.03 -0.12 -1.61 479
Euro/Dollar 1.2583
Dollar/Yen 79.45
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)