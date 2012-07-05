* Investors eyeing easing from ECB, BoE * Spot gold may peak at $1,635/oz - technicals * Coming Up: European Central Bank rate decision; 1145 GMT (Adds details; updates prices) By Rujun Shen SINGAPORE, July 5 Gold prices traded in a tight $6 range around $1,615 an ounce on Thursday ahead of an expected rate cut by the European Central Bank that should boost liquidity and enhance bullion's appeal. A recent raft of weak economic data has piled pressure on central banks to take a more accommodative stance to nurture a fragile global recovery, putting gold on track for a third consecutive session of gains. The Bank of England, also due for a rate decision later in the day, is expected to launch a third round of monetary stimulus as the economic outlook deteriorates. Spot gold traded flat at $1,615.10 an ounce by 0629 GMT. U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery lost 0.4 percent to $1,615.60. "In the medium to long run, a rate cut will help underpin gold prices," said Li Ning, an analyst at Shanghai CIFCO Futures. Low interest rates typically spur demand for gold. "But in the short run, a cut by the ECB will weigh on the euro and strengthen the dollar, which in turn may cap gold's ascent," Li added. Li said $1,640, a recent high hit in early June, will be a key resistance for spot gold and $1,540 a strong support level. The dollar and gold usually display an inverse correlation - when one rises, the other falls. The correlation between the two stood at -0.42 on Wednesday, the strongest inverse correlation between the two in a month. A reading of -1 shows perfect inverse correlation. The dollar rose half a percent against a basket of currencies, as the euro wallowed near one-week lows. Market participants will also scrutinise the ADP employment report and the weekly jobless claims figure from the United States later in the day for clues on the key non-farm payrolls data due on Friday. Disappointment over the payrolls numbers will add more pressure on the Federal Reserve to put quantitative easing back on the table, analysts said. In industry news, one person died and police detained one of the leaders of protests against Newmont's $5 billion gold mine in Peru on Wednesday, the day after clashes between police and protesters left three people dead and 21 injured. Precious metals prices 0629 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1615.10 -0.03 -0.00 3.28 Spot Silver 28.13 0.02 +0.07 1.59 Spot Platinum 1478.25 5.52 +0.37 6.12 Spot Palladium 593.75 1.80 +0.30 -9.00 COMEX GOLD AUG2 1615.60 -6.20 -0.38 3.11 36906 COMEX SILVER SEP2 28.12 -0.16 -0.57 0.73 10217 Euro/Dollar 1.2527 Dollar/Yen 79.73 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Himani Sarkar)