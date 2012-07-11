SINGAPORE, July 11 Spot gold edged up on Wednesday, after posting its biggest one-day decline since late June as a meeting of euro zone finance ministers disappointed some investors looking for more progress on resolving the region's debt crisis. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold inched up 0.2 percent to $1,571.19 an ounce by 0037 GMT, rebounding from a 1.4-percent fall on Tuesday. * U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery lost half a percent to $1,571.40. * Euro zone finance ministers failed to agree a final figure for aid to ailing Spanish banks, but the European Union has set a maximum of 100 billion euros ($123 billion) and some 30 billion euros would be available by the end of July if there was an urgent needs. * Germany's top court will address on Tuesday whether Europe's new bailout scheme and budget rules are compatible with national law in a process influencing not just how to tackle the euro zone debt crisis, but how much deeper European integration can go. * Spanish bond yields fell below the critical 7-percent level on Tuesday, and Italian government bond yields also eased. * The U.S. futures industry reeled on Tuesday as regulators accused Iowa-based broker PFGBest of misappropriating over $200 million in customer funds for more than two years, a new blow to trader trust just months after MF Global's collapse. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * U.S. stocks fell for a fourth day on Tuesday as more pessimism from U.S. companies compounded worries the sluggish world economy is taking a toll on U.S. profit growth. * The euro wallowed around two-year lows against the dollar on Wednesday as investors waited to see if a German court would approve the use of euro zone's bailout fund to help contain the region's debt crisis. DATA/EVENTS 0600 Germany Final CPI June 1130 India M3 Money Supply 1230 U.S. International trade mm $ May 1800 U.S. FOMC releases minutes from June 19-20 meeting PRICES Precious metals prices 0037 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1571.19 3.50 +0.22 0.47 Spot Silver 26.91 0.09 +0.34 -2.82 Spot Platinum 1420.25 2.92 +0.21 1.96 Spot Palladium 574.25 3.27 +0.57 -11.99 COMEX GOLD AUG2 1571.40 -8.40 -0.53 0.29 2890 COMEX SILVER SEP2 26.89 0.00 +0.01 -3.69 655 Euro/Dollar 1.2249 Dollar/Yen 79.25 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Ed Davies)