SINGAPORE, July 12 Gold was little changed on Thursday, as investors remained cautious after meeting minutes showed the Federal Reserve was unlikely to launch more monetary stimulus until U.S. economic conditions weakened further. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,575.29 an ounce by 0036 GMT. * U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery traded little changed at $1,575.50. * The U.S. Federal Reserve is open to the possibility of buying more bonds to stimulate the economy, but conditions might need to worsen for a consensus to build, minutes from the central bank's June meeting released on Wednesday showed. * Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaueble said on Wednesday he hoped Germany's Constitutional Court would pass judgment on the EU's bailout fund and fiscal pact before autumn, suggesting he expects the decision to take months rather than weeks. * Credit Suisse cut 2012 gold price forecast to $1,680 an ounce from its prior forecast of $1,765 an ounce, and lowered silver price forecast to $30.50 from $33.50. Growing concerns about debt deflation and improving growth prospects in the global economy are the two scenarios in which gold would perform poorly, the bank said. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The Dow and the Nasdaq lost ground on Wednesday as minutes from the Federal Reserve's June meeting showed policymakers are open to the idea of more economic stimulus, but that conditions might need to worsen first. * The dollar stood close to a one-year high against a basket of major currencies on Thursday in Asia, having pushed the euro to a two-year low after the minutes from the Fed meeting. DATA/EVENTS 0300 Japan Rate decision July 0530 India Industrial Output yy July 0900 EZ Industrial production yy May 1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly PRICES Precious metals prices 0036 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1575.29 -0.46 -0.03 0.73 Spot Silver 27.05 -0.02 -0.07 -2.31 Spot Platinum 1422.43 -1.57 -0.11 2.11 Spot Palladium 578.31 0.83 +0.14 -11.37 COMEX GOLD AUG2 1575.50 -0.20 -0.01 0.56 1093 COMEX SILVER SEP2 27.05 0.03 +0.10 -3.10 421 Euro/Dollar 1.2235 Dollar/Yen 79.60 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)