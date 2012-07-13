SINGAPORE, July 13 Gold ticked lower on Friday,
remaining on course for a second consecutive week of losses as
worries about the euro zone debt crisis and a lack of signs on
imminent stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve buoyed the
dollar.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had inched down 0.1 percent to $1,568.70
an ounce by 0006 GMT, heading for a weekly decline of 0.9
percent.
* The U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery
edged up 0.2 percent to $1,568.50.
* Eyes are on Italy's 5.25 billion euro bond auction on
Friday after Moody's Investors Service downgraded the country's
government debt rating by two notches and warned it could cut it
much further.
* The dollar index hit a two-year high in the
previous session, and is on track for a fourth straight session
of gains, its longest winning streak since May.
* Investors will watch China's second-quarter economic
growth data, due at 0200 GMT, which may show it slowed to 7.6
percent, the worst performance since the 2008/09 financial
crisis, as investment, factory output and retail sales weakened
across the board.
* The number of Americans signing up for new jobless
benefits fell to a four-year low last week but an unusual
pattern for summer factory shutdowns suggested layoffs might
pick up again in coming weeks.
* U.S. Treasuries rose in price on Thursday as worries over
Europe's debt crisis and its possible repercussions on the
global economy fed safe-haven buying, pushing benchmark yields
to near historic lows.
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, hit by more warnings in the
technology sector, while a rally in Procter & Gamble
helped the blue-chip Dow cut its losses.
* The euro languished at two-year lows versus the greenback
on Friday, while high-beta currencies such as the Australian
dollar nursed heavy losses as risk sentiment took a hit ahead of
the data from China.
DATA/EVENTS
0200 China GDP yy Apr
0200 China Industrial output yy Jun
0200 China Retail sales yy Jun
0200 China Urban investment (ytd)yy Jun
0430 Japan Industrial output rev May
1230 U.S. PPI Jun
1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0006 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1568.70 -1.79 -0.11 0.31
Spot Silver 27.14 -0.01 -0.04 -1.99
Spot Platinum 1413.00 3.60 +0.26 1.44
Spot Palladium 574.68 1.15 +0.20 -11.93
COMEX GOLD AUG2 1568.50 3.20 +0.20 0.11 2427
COMEX SILVER SEP2 27.13 -0.03 -0.11 -2.81 1591
Euro/Dollar 1.2189
Dollar/Yen 79.28
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Joseph Radford)