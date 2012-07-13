SINGAPORE, July 13 Gold ticked lower on Friday, remaining on course for a second consecutive week of losses as worries about the euro zone debt crisis and a lack of signs on imminent stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve buoyed the dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had inched down 0.1 percent to $1,568.70 an ounce by 0006 GMT, heading for a weekly decline of 0.9 percent. * The U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery edged up 0.2 percent to $1,568.50. * Eyes are on Italy's 5.25 billion euro bond auction on Friday after Moody's Investors Service downgraded the country's government debt rating by two notches and warned it could cut it much further. * The dollar index hit a two-year high in the previous session, and is on track for a fourth straight session of gains, its longest winning streak since May. * Investors will watch China's second-quarter economic growth data, due at 0200 GMT, which may show it slowed to 7.6 percent, the worst performance since the 2008/09 financial crisis, as investment, factory output and retail sales weakened across the board. * The number of Americans signing up for new jobless benefits fell to a four-year low last week but an unusual pattern for summer factory shutdowns suggested layoffs might pick up again in coming weeks. * U.S. Treasuries rose in price on Thursday as worries over Europe's debt crisis and its possible repercussions on the global economy fed safe-haven buying, pushing benchmark yields to near historic lows. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, hit by more warnings in the technology sector, while a rally in Procter & Gamble helped the blue-chip Dow cut its losses. * The euro languished at two-year lows versus the greenback on Friday, while high-beta currencies such as the Australian dollar nursed heavy losses as risk sentiment took a hit ahead of the data from China. DATA/EVENTS 0200 China GDP yy Apr 0200 China Industrial output yy Jun 0200 China Retail sales yy Jun 0200 China Urban investment (ytd)yy Jun 0430 Japan Industrial output rev May 1230 U.S. PPI Jun 1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly PRICES Precious metals prices 0006 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1568.70 -1.79 -0.11 0.31 Spot Silver 27.14 -0.01 -0.04 -1.99 Spot Platinum 1413.00 3.60 +0.26 1.44 Spot Palladium 574.68 1.15 +0.20 -11.93 COMEX GOLD AUG2 1568.50 3.20 +0.20 0.11 2427 COMEX SILVER SEP2 27.13 -0.03 -0.11 -2.81 1591 Euro/Dollar 1.2189 Dollar/Yen 79.28 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Joseph Radford)