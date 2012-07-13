* China Q2 economy grows at slowest since 2009
* Gold investors focus on QE outlook, dollar
* Spot gold may rebound to $1,581/oz -technicals
* Coming up: U.S. PPI, June; 1230 GMT
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, July 13 Gold traded nearly flat on
Friday, but remained on course for a second consecutive week of
losses as worries about the euro zone debt crisis and the
absence of stimulus measures in the United States buoyed the
dollar and its safe haven appeal.
Gold edged slightly higher right after China released its
second-quarter growth data, which showed the world's
second-largest economy grew at the slowest pace since early 2009
but may have stabilised.
But it soon gave up its gains, as investors remain focused
on the possibility of further monetary easing from the U.S.
Federal Reserve, which seems remote for the time being.
"The QE story is off the table now. Could it come back? Yes,
it could, but the window of opportunity is closing and the
latest they can do it is August," said Dominic Schnider, an
analyst at UBS Wealth Management in Singapore.
"If we don't see any news, we will just grind lower."
Gold could fall to $1,480 an ounce if it breaks its
immediate support level at $1,520, he added.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,570.65 an ounce by
0622 GMT, heading for a weekly decline of 0.8 percent.
The U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery
edged up 0.3 percent to $1,570.10.
Spot gold could rebound to $1,581 an ounce during the day,
said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.
The dollar index hovered near a two-year high hit in
the previous session, on course for a second week of rises. It
has lodged a 4-percent gain so far this year, compared to a
0.4-percent climb in spot gold over the same period.
The dollar and U.S. Treasuries have outshone gold as the
safe havens of choice among investors fleeing the risk posed by
a slowdown in the global economy. A stronger dollar weighs on
commodities priced in the greenback.
The correlation between the dollar and gold stood at -0.67,
showing the strongest inverse correlation since late April. A
reading at -1 suggests a perfect inverse correlation in which
one asset rise and the other falls.
Schnider also said the lack of incremental gold purchases
makes it difficult for gold to hold onto lofty price levels.
"The market is in oversupply -- production growth is solid
and we simply don't see incremental gold purchases," he said.
China, the world's top gold producer, churned out 140.7
tonnes of gold in the first five months of 2012, up 6.6 percent
on the year.
In comparison, physical buying has been sluggish in recent
months in Asia, home of the world's top two gold consumers China
and India.
Holdings of gold-backed exchange-traded funds dropped for
the third straight session on Thursday to 70.4 million ounces,
down 0.7 percent from a peak of 70.9 million ounces in March.
Investors will be watching Italy's 5.25 billion euros bond
auction later in the day after Moody's downgraded the country's
government debt rating by two notches and warned it could cut it
much further.
Other precious metals with industrial applications,
including silver, platinum and palladium, inched up after the
China growth data, which fell within expectations, easing
worries about deteriorating economic conditions.
Precious metals prices 0622 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1570.65 0.16 +0.01 0.44
Spot Silver 27.21 0.06 +0.22 -1.73
Spot Platinum 1414.30 4.90 +0.35 1.53
Spot Palladium 576.75 3.22 +0.56 -11.61
COMEX GOLD AUG2 1570.10 4.80 +0.31 0.21 11083
COMEX SILVER SEP2 27.20 0.03 +0.13 -2.58 3592
Euro/Dollar 1.2198
Dollar/Yen 79.23
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Miral Fahmy and Joseph Radford)