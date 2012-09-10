SINGAPORE, Sept 10 Gold held steady on Monday,
after rallying to its highest in six and a half months in the
previous session as a sharply disappointing U.S. employment
report fuelled expectations for imminent easing from the Federal
Reserve.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,734.64 an ounce
by 0028 GMT, after rising to $1,741.30 the session before, its
highest since Feb 29.
* U.S. gold edged down 0.2 percent to $1,737.40,
holding onto its 3-percent gain from last week.
* U.S. jobs growth slowed sharply in August, setting the
stage for the Fed to pump additional money into the sluggish
economy at a meeting this week.
* A Reuters poll of 59 economists gave a 60 percent chance
the Fed will announce another round of quantitative easing, or
QE3, at the conclusion of its Sept. 12-13 gathering.
* China's factories ran at their slowest rate for 39 months
in August, while a double-digit rise in fixed asset investment
showed that infrastructure spending remained key to economic
growth.
* Holdings of gold-backed exchange-traded funds rose to a
fresh record high of 72.125 million ounces on Friday.
* Hong Kong shipped nearly 76 tonnes of gold to China in
July, up 12 percent on the month, while it received nearly 30
tonnes of gold from China, the Hong Kong Census and Statistics
Department said.
* Silver and platinum hovered near the multi-month highs hit
on Friday. Spot silver inched down 0.2 percent to $33.60,
near a six-month peak of $33.71, and spot platinum gained
0.7 percent to $1,592, after breaking above $1,600 for the first
time in five months.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks held steady at four-year highs on Friday,
closing out their best week since June.
* The euro hovered near four-month highs on Monday, while
commodity currencies also held firm.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0100 China Exports August
0100 China Imports August
0100 China Trade balance August
0500 Japan Consumer confidence index Aug
0645 France Industrial output July
1900 U.S. Consumer credit July
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0028 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1734.64 -1.25 -0.07 10.92
Spot Silver 33.60 -0.05 -0.15 21.34
Spot Platinum 1592.00 10.30 +0.65 14.29
Spot Palladium 652.50 3.50 +0.54 0.00
COMEX GOLD DEC2 1737.40 -3.10 -0.18 10.89 3930
COMEX SILVER DEC2 33.65 -0.04 -0.12 20.54 771
Euro/Dollar 1.2790
Dollar/Yen 78.16
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Joseph Radford)