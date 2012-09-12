SINGAPORE, Sept 12 Gold hovered near a six-month
high on Tuesday, as investors stayed put ahead of a German court
ruling on the euro zone's rescue fund and the Federal Reserve's
policy meeting, while a weaker dollar lent support.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,733.36 an
ounce by 0028 GMT. It hit $1,741.30 last Friday, its highest
since Feb. 29.
* U.S. gold was little changed at $1,735.90.
* Moody's warned the United States may lose its top credit
rating if next year's budget talks do not produce policies that
gradually reduce the country's debt, a day before the Federal
Reserve starts its two-day policy meeting which is expected to
many to launch another round of quantitative easing.
* Legal experts polled by Reuters unanimously expect
Germany's top court to approve the euro zone's new bailout fund
and budget rules later in the day, but they also believe it will
impose tough conditions limiting Berlin's flexibility on future
rescues.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings still stood at 1,293.138
tonnes by Sept. 11, unchanged over the past week.
* South Africa's gold and platinum industries remain in
trouble. ANC renegade Julius Malema called on Tuesday for a
national strike in South Africa's mining sector, stirring fear
of an escalation in the labour unrest already buffeting the
mining sector in the continent's largest economy.
MARKET NEWS
* The Dow industrials closed at the highest level in nearly
five years on Tuesday in a lightly traded session before key
decisions in Germany and the United States that could give
markets a further boost.
* The dollar index wallowed near a four-month low hit
in the previous session, after rating agency Moody's threatened
to downgrade the U.S. government debt.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0530 India Industrial output July
0800 Italy Industrial output July
0800 Germany Constitutional court announces decision on
the legality of the euro zone's new permanent
bailout fund and budget rules
0900 EZ Industrial production July
1230 US Import/export prices August
US Federal Open Market Committee begins two-day
meeting on monetary policy
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0028 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1733.36 1.72 +0.10 10.84
Spot Silver 33.53 0.04 +0.12 21.09
Spot Platinum 1604.08 4.68 +0.29 15.15
Spot Palladium 665.20 -0.30 -0.05 1.95
COMEX GOLD DEC2 1735.90 1.00 +0.06 10.79 1771
COMEX SILVER DEC2 33.58 0.01 +0.04 20.29 415
Euro/Dollar 1.2851
Dollar/Yen 77.83
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Ed Davies)