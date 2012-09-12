(Changes day in first paragraph)
* Spot platinum hits 5-month high, S.Africa labour strife
continues
* Spot gold could rise to $1,739/oz - technicals
* Coming up: Germany constitutional court ruling; 0800 GMT
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, Sept 12 Gold hovered near a six-month
high on Wednesday as investors stayed put ahead of a German
court ruling on the euro zone's rescue fund and the Federal
Reserve's policy meeting, while a weaker dollar lent support.
The Fed is expected to launch another round of quantitative
easing (QE3) at a two-day policy meeting starting on Wednesday
that would provide a further lift for gold, which has climbed 7
percent over the past month on growing hopes for more stimulus
measures.
The dollar dropped to a four-month low against a basket of
currencies with the QE3 anticipation, and after Moody's warned
about a possible U.S. credit rating downgrade. A weaker dollar
boosts the appeal of commodities priced in the greenback for
buyers holding other currencies.
Investors are also eyeing a ruling by Germany's
constitutional court on the euro zone's new rescue fund. Legal
experts polled by Reuters expect the court to rule in favour of
the fund.
"The market has fully priced in a positive outcome from the
German court," said Nick Trevethan, senior commodity strategist
at ANZ in Singapore. "It has also priced in fairly substantial
expectations for QE."
If the Fed announces an open-ended, non-sterilised bond
purchase plan, gold could rally past the $1,765-$1,768
resistance level, Trevethan said. A disappointing outcome could
knock gold down towards $1,700, he added.
A Reuters poll of economists said there was a 60 percent
chance the Fed would launch another round of quantitative easing
at the conclusion of this week's meeting.
Spot gold inched up 0.3 percent to $1,736.20 per
ounce by 0647 GMT. It hit $1,741.30 last Friday, the highest
since Feb. 29.
U.S. gold gained 0.2 percent to $1,738.80.
Participants in Asia's physical market are also waiting for
any signs of quantitative easing after the recent price rally
encouraged sizable scrap selling, weighing on gold bar premiums
in the region.
"The storm has calmed and now we are seeing ripples, which
will last until the next wave comes," said a Singapore-based
dealer.
Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold
ETF, remained at a near six-month high of 1,293.138 tonnes by
Sept. 11, up nearly 3 percent over the past month.
Spot platinum rose to a five-month high of $1,610,
supported by ongoing labour unrest in the platinum and gold
industries in South Africa, the world's biggest producer of the
metal.
Precious metals prices 0647 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1736.20 4.56 +0.26 11.02
Spot Silver 33.62 0.13 +0.39 21.42
Spot Platinum 1608.75 9.35 +0.58 15.49
Spot Palladium 668.50 3.00 +0.45 2.45
COMEX GOLD DEC2 1738.80 3.90 +0.22 10.98 12541
COMEX SILVER DEC2 33.68 0.11 +0.34 20.65 4174
Euro/Dollar 1.2876
Dollar/Yen 77.86
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
