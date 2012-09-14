SINGAPORE, Sept 14 Gold inched up on Friday,
extending its 2 percent rally from the previous session after
the U.S. Federal Reserve launched a new round of stimulus to
kick-start the economy.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,768.44 an ounce
as of 0032 GMT, on course for a weekly gain of 1.9 percent and a
fourth consecutive week of rises.
* U.S. gold was little changed at $1,771.30.
* The Federal Reserve launched another aggressive stimulus
program on Thursday, saying it would pump $40 billion into the
U.S. economy per month until it saw a sustained upturn in the
jobs market and keep near-zero interest rates until at least
mid-2015.
* Economic growth in the euro zone economy is expected to
remain weak and "heightened uncertainty" is weighing on
confidence, the European Central Bank said on Thursday in its
monthly bulletin, adding that inflation expectations remained
firmly anchored.
* The slowdown in leading emerging-market economies China,
India and Russia will persist over the coming quarters, while
the outlook for the euro zone remains weak, the OECD said on
Thursday.
* Spot platinum hit a six-month high of $1,695.24 an
ounce, as concerns about supply deepened with ongoing labour
unrest in top producer South Africa's mining sector. The metal
is headed for a 7-percent rise on the week, its biggest weekly
gain since last October.
* Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's biggest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, inched up 0.2 percent on the
day to 1,292.432 tonnes by Sept. 13.
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks surged to multiyear highs on Thursday after
the Federal Reserve announced an aggressive plan to stimulate
the economy, encouraging investors to dive back into the market.
* The dollar wallowed at four-month lows against a basket of
major currencies in Asia on Friday, having suffered a steep fall
after the new stimulus programme from the Fed cemented its
status as a funding currency for carry trades.
DATA/EVENTS
0430 Japan Industrial output rev Jul
0900 EZ Inflation, final yy Aug
1230 U.S. CPI Aug
1230 U.S. Retail sales Aug
1315 U.S. Industrial production Aug
1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0032 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1768.44 2.15 +0.12 13.09
Spot Silver 34.62 -0.02 -0.06 25.03
Spot Platinum 1693.99 17.29 +1.03 21.61
Spot Palladium 689.00 5.10 +0.75 5.59
COMEX GOLD DEC2 1771.30 -0.80 -0.05 13.05 5250
COMEX SILVER DEC2 34.68 -0.10 -0.28 24.23 1234
Euro/Dollar 1.2983
Dollar/Yen 77.62
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Chris Gallagher)