SINGAPORE, Sept 14 Gold inched up on Friday, extending its 2 percent rally from the previous session after the U.S. Federal Reserve launched a new round of stimulus to kick-start the economy. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,768.44 an ounce as of 0032 GMT, on course for a weekly gain of 1.9 percent and a fourth consecutive week of rises. * U.S. gold was little changed at $1,771.30. * The Federal Reserve launched another aggressive stimulus program on Thursday, saying it would pump $40 billion into the U.S. economy per month until it saw a sustained upturn in the jobs market and keep near-zero interest rates until at least mid-2015. * Economic growth in the euro zone economy is expected to remain weak and "heightened uncertainty" is weighing on confidence, the European Central Bank said on Thursday in its monthly bulletin, adding that inflation expectations remained firmly anchored. * The slowdown in leading emerging-market economies China, India and Russia will persist over the coming quarters, while the outlook for the euro zone remains weak, the OECD said on Thursday. * Spot platinum hit a six-month high of $1,695.24 an ounce, as concerns about supply deepened with ongoing labour unrest in top producer South Africa's mining sector. The metal is headed for a 7-percent rise on the week, its biggest weekly gain since last October. * Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's biggest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, inched up 0.2 percent on the day to 1,292.432 tonnes by Sept. 13. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * U.S. stocks surged to multiyear highs on Thursday after the Federal Reserve announced an aggressive plan to stimulate the economy, encouraging investors to dive back into the market. * The dollar wallowed at four-month lows against a basket of major currencies in Asia on Friday, having suffered a steep fall after the new stimulus programme from the Fed cemented its status as a funding currency for carry trades. DATA/EVENTS 0430 Japan Industrial output rev Jul 0900 EZ Inflation, final yy Aug 1230 U.S. CPI Aug 1230 U.S. Retail sales Aug 1315 U.S. Industrial production Aug 1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly PRICES Precious metals prices 0032 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1768.44 2.15 +0.12 13.09 Spot Silver 34.62 -0.02 -0.06 25.03 Spot Platinum 1693.99 17.29 +1.03 21.61 Spot Palladium 689.00 5.10 +0.75 5.59 COMEX GOLD DEC2 1771.30 -0.80 -0.05 13.05 5250 COMEX SILVER DEC2 34.68 -0.10 -0.28 24.23 1234 Euro/Dollar 1.2983 Dollar/Yen 77.62 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Chris Gallagher)